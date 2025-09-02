Bad NEWS for Kavya Maran's SRH star player, set to miss India-New Zealand white-ball series due to..., he is...
Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini performed important rituals with... when pregnant Esha Deol re-married ex-husband Bharat Takhtani
Day after Bombay HC issues clear out order, Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil makes BIG statement, says, 'even if i die...'
Step inside Dhanashree Verma's classy Mumbai home, with her 'special' nani's hand-paintings, artistic living room and....
CBSE's Big Digital Push: Board invites students of THESE classes to create educational podcasts, social media content; Here's all you need to know
Karisma Kapoor once called period after split from Abhishek Bachchan 'traumatic’, revealed why she stepped away from limelight: 'I was forced to...'
Bigg Boss 19 Contestants’ Education Qualification: From Gaurav Khanna to Ashnoor Kaur
Mumbai Maratha Protest: No permission to Jarange Patil's camp to continue agitation, Mumbai Police ask them to vacate Azad Maidan
Trump aide Peter Navarro lashes out at Indian PM after SCO Summit, says 'shame to see Modi getting in bed with Putin, Xi...'
Meet woman, daughter of pakoda seller, studied at IIT Bombay, cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt while working full-time, secured AIR...
LIFESTYLE
Dhanashree Verma’s home reflects her personality; warm, artistic and stylish. From the creativity-filled music room to elegant living area, every corner is thoughtfully designed to be both functional and beautiful.
The living room strikes the right balance between comfort and style. A deep green tufted sofa set surrounds a coffee table topped with fresh flowers. A large TV, ambient lighting, and minimal décor make it the perfect hangout spot for family evenings.
This cozy corner features a quirky bar setup with high stools and a comfy lounge chair. The highlight? A stunning mural wall that brings nature indoors with painted trees and foliage, adding warmth and vibrance to the space.
Dhanashree’s dining room is chic yet homely, with a round wooden table and cane-back chairs. The neatly set plates, wall art, and indoor plants add charm, while the open kitchen nearby makes it a practical and welcoming space.
ALSO READ: Inside Rakesh Roshan's luxurious Rs 120 crore all-white Khandala mansion: Olympic-sized swimming pool, private theatre and...
This exquisite corner is adorned with hand-painted artworks by Dhanashree's Nani, adding love, tradition, and timeless charm to the home.
Her music room is all about creativity and calm. A pastel pink couch sits against a paneled wall, while guitars and a keyboard highlight her love for music. Warm lighting, a candle, and soft curtains create the perfect vibe for unwinding or jamming.
Balcony feels like a fresh breath of air in the middle of the city. Lined with lush plants and hanging vines, it’s a little green oasis.