LIFESTYLE

Step inside Dhanashree Verma's classy Mumbai home, with her 'special' nani's hand-paintings, artistic living room and....

Dhanashree Verma’s home reflects her personality; warm, artistic and stylish. From the creativity-filled music room to elegant living area, every corner is thoughtfully designed to be both functional and beautiful.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 12:01 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Step inside Dhanashree Verma's classy Mumbai home, with her 'special' nani's hand-paintings, artistic living room and....
Elegant living room

Untitled-design-2The living room strikes the right balance between comfort and style. A deep green tufted sofa set surrounds a coffee table topped with fresh flowers. A large TV, ambient lighting, and minimal décor make it the perfect hangout spot for family evenings.

Artistic seating area

Untitled-design-1This cozy corner features a quirky bar setup with high stools and a comfy lounge chair. The highlight? A stunning mural wall that brings nature indoors with painted trees and foliage, adding warmth and vibrance to the space.

Dining space

Untitled-designDhanashree’s dining room is chic yet homely, with a round wooden table and cane-back chairs. The neatly set plates, wall art, and indoor plants add charm, while the open kitchen nearby makes it a practical and welcoming space.

ALSO READ: Inside Rakesh Roshan's luxurious Rs 120 crore all-white Khandala mansion: Olympic-sized swimming pool, private theatre and...

Nani's magic touch

Untitled-design-5This exquisite corner is adorned with hand-painted artworks by Dhanashree's Nani, adding love, tradition, and timeless charm to the home.

The music room

Untitled-design-4Her music room is all about creativity and calm. A pastel pink couch sits against a paneled wall, while guitars and a keyboard highlight her love for music. Warm lighting, a candle, and soft curtains create the perfect vibe for unwinding or jamming.

Green balcony

Untitled-design-3Balcony feels like a fresh breath of air in the middle of the city. Lined with lush plants and hanging vines, it’s a little green oasis.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
