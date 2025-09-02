Step inside Dhanashree Verma's classy Mumbai home, with her 'special' nani's hand-paintings, artistic living room and....

Dhanashree Verma’s home reflects her personality; warm, artistic and stylish. From the creativity-filled music room to elegant living area, every corner is thoughtfully designed to be both functional and beautiful.

Elegant living room

The living room strikes the right balance between comfort and style. A deep green tufted sofa set surrounds a coffee table topped with fresh flowers. A large TV, ambient lighting, and minimal décor make it the perfect hangout spot for family evenings.

Artistic seating area

This cozy corner features a quirky bar setup with high stools and a comfy lounge chair. The highlight? A stunning mural wall that brings nature indoors with painted trees and foliage, adding warmth and vibrance to the space.

Dining space

Dhanashree’s dining room is chic yet homely, with a round wooden table and cane-back chairs. The neatly set plates, wall art, and indoor plants add charm, while the open kitchen nearby makes it a practical and welcoming space.

Nani's magic touch

This exquisite corner is adorned with hand-painted artworks by Dhanashree's Nani, adding love, tradition, and timeless charm to the home.

The music room

Her music room is all about creativity and calm. A pastel pink couch sits against a paneled wall, while guitars and a keyboard highlight her love for music. Warm lighting, a candle, and soft curtains create the perfect vibe for unwinding or jamming.

Green balcony

Balcony feels like a fresh breath of air in the middle of the city. Lined with lush plants and hanging vines, it’s a little green oasis.