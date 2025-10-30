Step inside Arshad Warsi’s luxurious 150-year-old Goa villa with poolside bar, heritage charm; rent out at Rs...

Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti’s 150-year-old Goan villa, Casa Zen, blends heritage charm, luxury, and creativity.

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti have created their own slice of paradise in Goa, a beautifully restored Portuguese-style home called Casa Zen, located in the quiet village of Saligao. Surrounded by lush greenery and golden sunshine, this 150-year-old heritage property is a stunning blend of art, architecture, and emotion.

Now this dream home can be rented for Rs 75,000 per night.

A labour of love restored to perfection

The couple began their journey with Casa Zen in 2021, taking on the challenge of restoring the old Portuguese house and bringing back its lost charm. 'This house is like a big, fat album of our life,' Arshad shared with Asian Paints’ Where the Heart Is series. Every corner of the home tells a story of creativity, colour, and warmth.

Casa Zen heritage meets luxury

Stepping into Casa Zen feels like entering a villa that boasts five spacious bedrooms, a poolside bar, and interiors that blend modern touches with timeless Portuguese craftsmanship. The dining area stands out with its leaf-printed wallpaper, vivid furniture, and maximalist décor that celebrates bold design choices. 'Sometimes less is more, but sometimes more is less,' Maria laughs, describing her colourful dining room.

The living room maintains a rustic, minimalist tone, with high ceilings, natural light, and soothing textures that create a relaxed atmosphere. Each space has been carefully curated to balance luxury with simplicity, giving guests the feeling of home while offering all the perks of a high-end getaway.

Every corner tells a story

Among the villa’s many highlights is the ‘blue room’, designed personally by Maria. Adorned with Plaster of Paris details and creative accents, a space perfectly captures Casa Zen’s artistic soul. The villa also features cosy reading corners and open verandas where guests can unwind and watch the Goan sunset melt into the fields.