Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with helipad, swimming pool

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 07:37 AM IST

Businessman Anil Ambani is the younger brother of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and is chairman of Reliance Group. Anil Ambani was once the sixth richest person in the world but is now facing a financial crisis for the past few years. One of Anil Ambani's most valued possessions is his home located in Mumbai's Pali Hill. 

Anil Ambani is married to former Bollywood actor Tina Ambani. They have two sons - Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani. Anil Ambani lives at Abode which is a 17-storeyed luxurious house in Mumbai. 

Anil Ambani's Mumbai home Abode is worth Rs 5,000 crores and is counted among the costliest houses in India. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@tinaambaniofficial)

Anil Ambani’s residence is situated in Pali Hill, Mumbai. The property is spread over an area of 16,000 square feet and has a helipad too. The property also has an open swimming pool and gymnasium. 

The family named the house Abode which means a place where you live. The height of the building is around 66 meters. 

Anil Ambani's home also has several facilities including a swimming pool, gym, helipad, parking space, and lounge area, among others. 

According to media reports, Anil Ambani owns many luxury cars like Rolls Royce, Lexus XUV, Porsche, Audi Q7, and Mercedes GLK350. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@tinaambaniofficial)

Anil Ambani’s luxury home is the third most expensive home in Mumbai and it is valued at around Rs 5,000 crore. On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s Antilia is valued at over Rs 15,000 crores.

The interiors of Anil Ambani’s house have been designed by experts from overseas. The house has sprawling rooms equipped with well-crafted sofa sets, recliners, and expensive ceiling lights.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@tinaambaniofficial)

Anil Ambani's residence is a 17-storey structure and it provides a stunning view of the Arabian Sea. 

