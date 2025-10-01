Step inside Amol Parashar's serene Mumbai bachelor pad featuring cozy guitar corner, aesthetic wooden dining table and...
International Coffee Day 2025: How much coffee is too much? Find out before your next cup
Modi government on HIGH alert after Ladakh violence, Pahalgam attack; Set to activate this 45-year-old plan to counter China, Pakistan, it is...
Varun Dhawan reveals dad David Dhawan scolded him for interfering in his direction: 'I felt disappointed but...'
Ranbir Kapoor stuns in watch pricier than 400 iPhones and costlier than your dream car; viral video takes over internet, watch
Navratri 2025: What is the right way to do Kalash Visarjan and Akhand Jyoti rituals for wealth, abundance, prosperity
Philippines earthquake: Death toll rises to 60, Cebu’s Bogo city worst-hit
Engineer dies by suicide in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur after rape allegations by girlfriend, leaves note behind, 'Betrayed in...'
Bon Appétit, Your Majesty becomes top-rated K-drama of 2025, where to watch more of Lee Chae-min and YoonA
Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt breaks down as she opens up on her parents' divorce, says 'I have only seen my father in...'
LIFESTYLE
Amol Parashar's Mumbai apartment perfectly mirrors his grounded, curious, and creative personality. It is a peaceful, nature-infused haven designed with a cozy, earthy palette.
Amol Parashar is a name synonymous with versatility in the Indian entertainment scene. Known for his captivating performances as Chitvan in 'TVF Tripling,' the endearing boy-next-door in 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare,' and his recent portrayal of Bhagat Singh in 'Sardar Udham,' Parashar has carved a special place in our hearts. Beyond the screen, he has a flair for creating a truly inviting home.
This spacious living room is bathed in natural light, featuring a comfortable yellow sofa adorned with vibrant cushions. The patterned curtains add a touch of playfulness, while an array of lush green plants brings nature indoors. It's the perfect spot for Amol to unwind, entertain, or perhaps even rehearse his lines!
Step into Amol's dining area, where a rustic wooden table is surrounded by elegant chairs. The soft lighting from the unique hanging lamp creates an intimate atmosphere. With simple yet tasteful decor, this space is ideal for enjoying meals and creating memories.
Amol's bedroom is a haven of peace. The warm brown bedspread and an assortment of patterned pillows create a cozy and inviting ambiance. The minimalist design with subtle wooden accents ensures a restful retreat after a long day.
Last but not least, we arrive at the expansive balcony. This outdoor oasis offers a refreshing escape with its various potted plants and comfortable seating. It's easy to imagine Amol enjoying a cup of tea here, soaking in the city views, and finding inspiration amidst the hustle and bustle of Mumbai.
Amol Parashar's home reflects his grounded personality; it's a cozy, nature-infused bachelor pad decorated in calming earth tones. It’s a creative sanctuary, far removed from the city's chaos.