Step inside Amol Parashar's serene Mumbai bachelor pad featuring cozy guitar corner, aesthetic wooden dining table and...

Amol Parashar's Mumbai apartment perfectly mirrors his grounded, curious, and creative personality. It is a peaceful, nature-infused haven designed with a cozy, earthy palette.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 11:48 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Amol Parashar is a name synonymous with versatility in the Indian entertainment scene. Known for his captivating performances as Chitvan in 'TVF Tripling,' the endearing boy-next-door in 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare,' and his recent portrayal of Bhagat Singh in 'Sardar Udham,' Parashar has carved a special place in our hearts. Beyond the screen, he has a flair for creating a truly inviting home.

Heart of the home: Living room

Untitled-design-1This spacious living room is bathed in natural light, featuring a comfortable yellow sofa adorned with vibrant cushions. The patterned curtains add a touch of playfulness, while an array of lush green plants brings nature indoors. It's the perfect spot for Amol to unwind, entertain, or perhaps even rehearse his lines!

Dining room

Untitled-design-2Step into Amol's dining area, where a rustic wooden table is surrounded by elegant chairs. The soft lighting from the unique hanging lamp creates an intimate atmosphere. With simple yet tasteful decor, this space is ideal for enjoying meals and creating memories.

Serene bedroom

Untitled-design-3Amol's bedroom is a haven of peace. The warm brown bedspread and an assortment of patterned pillows create a cozy and inviting ambiance. The minimalist design with subtle wooden accents ensures a restful retreat after a long day.

Breezy balcony

Untitled-design-4Last but not least, we arrive at the expansive balcony. This outdoor oasis offers a refreshing escape with its various potted plants and comfortable seating. It's easy to imagine Amol enjoying a cup of tea here, soaking in the city views, and finding inspiration amidst the hustle and bustle of Mumbai.

Amol Parashar's home reflects his grounded personality; it's a cozy, nature-infused bachelor pad decorated in calming earth tones. It’s a creative sanctuary, far removed from the city's chaos.

