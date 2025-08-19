Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Step inside Ameesha Patel's luxurious South Mumbai house: M.F. Husain paintings, 300-400 expensive designer bags corner and...

Farah Khan, in her latest vlog, gives a peek into Ameesha Patel’s luxurious South Mumbai home, featuring rare art, a sunlit balcony, and a massive designer bag collection.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 05:05 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Step inside Ameesha Patel's luxurious South Mumbai house: M.F. Husain paintings, 300-400 expensive designer bags corner and...

    Warm, self-styled living spaces

    Untitled-design-1Ameesha Patel's South Mumbai apartment is laid out as an airy, warm-toned living–dining space with wooden flooring, neutral upholstery and floor-to-ceiling French windows. She described the home as her own design vision, 'South Bombay taste', with personal portraits and memorabilia giving it a lived-in, luxe feel.

    The closet with numerous designer bags

    Untitled-design-2Her colour-coded closet showcases a much-talked-about collection of luxury handbags, roughly 300-400 pieces, including Birkins and other limited editions. Patel has joked that if she hadn’t splurged on bags, she could’ve bought a Mumbai penthouse; individual pieces reportedly run into many lakhs.

    M.F. Husain corner

    Untitled-design-3A standout wall features rare M.F. Husain paintings, reported as a set reflecting themes of multiple faiths, adding serious art collector cred to the apartment and anchoring the neutral interiors with bold colour and heritage.

    ALSO READ: Inside Shankar Mahadevan’s six-storey Navi Mumbai mansion 'Sasha Villa' with 'James Bond' lift, recording studio, large jacuzzi, home theatre

    The sunlit balcony

    Untitled-design-4The living room opens onto a large, greenery-ringed balcony that floods the home with natural light. The combination of French windows and an open terrace feel is a key visual signature from the tour, lending the apartment its bright, relaxed vibe.

    Kitchen and comforts

    Untitled-design-5The modular kitchen doubles as a hangout zone; in Farah Khan’s vlog, Ameesha Patel cooks her favourite red Thai chicken curry, recalling how she lived on the dish during the Kaho NaaPyaar Hai shoot in Thailand. It’s a cosy, utilitarian counterpoint to the glam closet and art wall.

