Step inside Ameesha Patel's luxurious South Mumbai house: M.F. Husain paintings, 300-400 expensive designer bags corner and...

LIFESTYLE
Farah Khan, in her latest vlog, gives a peek into Ameesha Patel’s luxurious South Mumbai home, featuring rare art, a sunlit balcony, and a massive designer bag collection.
Warm, self-styled living spaces
Ameesha Patel's South Mumbai apartment is laid out as an airy, warm-toned living–dining space with wooden flooring, neutral upholstery and floor-to-ceiling French windows. She described the home as her own design vision, 'South Bombay taste', with personal portraits and memorabilia giving it a lived-in, luxe feel.
The closet with numerous designer bags
Her colour-coded closet showcases a much-talked-about collection of luxury handbags, roughly 300-400 pieces, including Birkins and other limited editions. Patel has joked that if she hadn’t splurged on bags, she could’ve bought a Mumbai penthouse; individual pieces reportedly run into many lakhs.
M.F. Husain corner
A standout wall features rare M.F. Husain paintings, reported as a set reflecting themes of multiple faiths, adding serious art collector cred to the apartment and anchoring the neutral interiors with bold colour and heritage.
The sunlit balcony
The living room opens onto a large, greenery-ringed balcony that floods the home with natural light. The combination of French windows and an open terrace feel is a key visual signature from the tour, lending the apartment its bright, relaxed vibe.
Kitchen and comforts
The modular kitchen doubles as a hangout zone; in Farah Khan’s vlog, Ameesha Patel cooks her favourite red Thai chicken curry, recalling how she lived on the dish during the Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai shoot in Thailand. It’s a cosy, utilitarian counterpoint to the glam closet and art wall.