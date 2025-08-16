'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Sara Tendulkar’s go-to protein drink recipe: Step-by-step guide with health benefits

Sara Tendulkar’s protein drinks are a healthy and delicious way to stay fit. Learn how to make her favorite recipes step by step, and discover the benefits of each drink for energy, muscle recovery, and overall wellness, perfect for fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals.

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 07:00 PM IST

Sara Tendulkar’s go-to protein drink recipe: Step-by-step guide with health benefits

Sara Tendulkar’s protein drinks: Recipes and benefits

Sara Tendulkar is known for her love of healthy and trendy choices. She often shares her food, fitness, and fashion on Instagram. Recently, she revealed two of her favourite protein drinks: a Mango & Pineapple Protein Smoothie and a Matcha Protein Smoothie. Let’s check out their recipes and benefits.

Mango and pineapple protein smoothie

This tropical smoothie is a refreshing and nutrient-packed way to start the day or recharge post-workout. To make it, blend fresh mango chunks, pineapple pieces, a scoop of protein powder, a cup of milk or plant-based milk, and a handful of ice. This smoothie is rich in vitamins A and C, antioxidants, and protein, making it perfect for boosting immunity, aiding muscle recovery, and providing lasting energy.

Matcha protein smoothie

Matcha, a powdered green tea, is known for its antioxidant properties and natural energy boost. Sara’s version combines matcha powder, a scoop of protein powder, a banana, almond milk, and a few ice cubes. This drink not only helps improve focus and metabolism but also supports post-workout recovery thanks to the added protein. Its subtle, earthy flavour makes it a great alternative to traditional sweet smoothies.

Benefits of Sara Tendulkar’s protein drinks

Both smoothies provide a balanced combination of protein, vitamins, and minerals, making them ideal for anyone leading an active lifestyle. They help in muscle repair, boost energy levels, support metabolism, and keep you feeling full for longer. Additionally, using fresh fruits and natural ingredients ensures you get all the essential nutrients without unnecessary sugars or additives.

Sara Tendulkar’s protein drinks are easy to make, delicious, and perfect for staying fit. Whether you want to boost post-workout recovery or enjoy a healthy treat, these smoothies make a great addition to your daily wellness routine.

