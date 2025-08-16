From Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna: 5 star wives turning interior styling into successful businesses
Rohit Sharma nears ODI captaincy milestone, set to overtake Rahul Dravid in elite list
Sara Tendulkar’s go-to protein drink recipe: Step-by-step guide with health benefits
From Divyanka Tripathi to Barkha Singh, Maniesh Paul: Celebrities reveal their favourite Pilates routine and health benefits
Want to stay fit like Shilpa Shetty? Try her protein-rich sattu drink recipe
Shah Rukh Khan shares 'honest review' of son Aryan Khan's Ba**tards of Bollywood, calls it 'wacky and emotional'
PM Modi thanks Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for..., says, 'Earnestly wish our friends in Ukraine...'
Not Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli! Irfan Pathan blames THIS Mumbai Indians star for his removal from IPL commentary panel
UK urges citizens to delete old emails and photos to save water, here's how it works
Kareena Kapoor’s trainer Rujuta Diwekar shares: How much chai is healthy?
LIFESTYLE
Sara Tendulkar’s protein drinks are a healthy and delicious way to stay fit. Learn how to make her favorite recipes step by step, and discover the benefits of each drink for energy, muscle recovery, and overall wellness, perfect for fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals.
Sara Tendulkar is known for her love of healthy and trendy choices. She often shares her food, fitness, and fashion on Instagram. Recently, she revealed two of her favourite protein drinks: a Mango & Pineapple Protein Smoothie and a Matcha Protein Smoothie. Let’s check out their recipes and benefits.
This tropical smoothie is a refreshing and nutrient-packed way to start the day or recharge post-workout. To make it, blend fresh mango chunks, pineapple pieces, a scoop of protein powder, a cup of milk or plant-based milk, and a handful of ice. This smoothie is rich in vitamins A and C, antioxidants, and protein, making it perfect for boosting immunity, aiding muscle recovery, and providing lasting energy.
Matcha, a powdered green tea, is known for its antioxidant properties and natural energy boost. Sara’s version combines matcha powder, a scoop of protein powder, a banana, almond milk, and a few ice cubes. This drink not only helps improve focus and metabolism but also supports post-workout recovery thanks to the added protein. Its subtle, earthy flavour makes it a great alternative to traditional sweet smoothies.
Both smoothies provide a balanced combination of protein, vitamins, and minerals, making them ideal for anyone leading an active lifestyle. They help in muscle repair, boost energy levels, support metabolism, and keep you feeling full for longer. Additionally, using fresh fruits and natural ingredients ensures you get all the essential nutrients without unnecessary sugars or additives.
Sara Tendulkar’s protein drinks are easy to make, delicious, and perfect for staying fit. Whether you want to boost post-workout recovery or enjoy a healthy treat, these smoothies make a great addition to your daily wellness routine.
ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar set to launch...; days after becoming brand ambassador for...