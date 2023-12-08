Headlines

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Perfect for any living space: Stay warm and cozy with portable fan heaters on Amazon

This winters, experience evenly heat distribution with top rated fan heaters available on Amazon. Shop now.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

Fan heaters are such a great investment, especially during the chilly winter months. They provide quick and efficient heating, keeping you warm and cozy and they are portable and easy to use. With various amazing options available on Amazon, get your hands on the perfect fan heater which will suit your living space. 

Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater At Rs1,099

  • This fan heater is perfect for spot heating in small to medium-sized rooms, up to 250 sq. ft.
  • It features a 100% pure copper wire motor for long-lasting performance
  • Make sure to use a 15A plug type and avoid plugging it into a standard 5 or 6A socket
  • You may need a 3-pin plug or an extension cord to act as a 5-15A converter, but it's not recommended for long-term use with an extension cord. 

Orient electric Areva fan heater At Rs 1,449

  • The room heater, Areva by Orient Electric, features a 100% copper motor for reliable and long-lasting performance
  • Its 2300 RPM high-speed motor ensures immediate spread of warmth throughout your room
  • With two adjustable heat settings, you can combat the winter chills with high heat mode or enjoy comforting warmth on mild winter days with low heat mode.
  • The room heater has two heating elements of 1000W each, allowing you to control your comfort with a simple turn of a knob.

Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Fan Heater At Rs 1,899

  • It's equipped with a 100% pure copper wire motor for longevity
  • It's best suited for small to medium rooms, up to 250 sq. ft., especially when operated at the 2000 watt heat setting
  • The heater features a non-sagging, stitching type heating element that ensures a long life
  • You can choose from two heat settings - 1000 watts and 2000 watts.

KHAITAN ORFIN Fan Heater KO 2215 Room Heater At Rs 1,399

  • It's designed to be easy to move around your home, with a compact design that's perfect for storage and it has a built-in handle for easy carrying
  • It's made with a fire-retardant plastic cabinet and has dual protection safety cut-off features
  • If it ever overheats, it automatically turns off thanks to the overheat protection system
  • The built-in fan ensures even heat distribution, eliminating cold spots and creating a cozy ambiance for work, relaxation, or sleep.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

