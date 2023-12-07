Stay stylish and organized with trendy tote bags on Amazon

Headlines

Sara Ali Khan recalls Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘selfless’ help as Kedarnath turns 5: 'There's not a single day...'

Date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams in UP released; details inside

Organize your spiritual space: Find perfect wooden temple on Amazon

Cosy and warm: Stay snug all winters with these fuzzy slippers

Elevate your serving experience with premium and stylish set of bowls on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sara Ali Khan recalls Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘selfless’ help as Kedarnath turns 5: 'There's not a single day...'

Date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams in UP released; details inside

Organize your spiritual space: Find perfect wooden temple on Amazon

Pakistan players who have won IPL trophy

​9 fittest star kids of Bollywood

First player to score T20I century from each country

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Sara Ali Khan recalls Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘selfless’ help as Kedarnath turns 5: 'There's not a single day...'

Madhubala actor Bhupinder Singh arrested for allegedly killing one, injuring three after fight over cutting trees

Hi Nanna Twitter review: Netizens hail Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s 'magical' performances, call film ‘emotional rollercoaster’

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Stay stylish and organized with trendy tote bags on Amazon

Carry your essentials in style and upgrade your everyday look with these versatile tote bags available on Amazon. Find the perfect one for any occasion. Shop now.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tote bags are not only trendy and versatile but also incredibly practical. They offer ample space to carry all your essentials, making them perfect for everyday use, shopping trips, or even as a stylish beach bag. They come in a wide variety of designs, colours, and materials, allowing you to express your style. So go ahead and treat yourself to a fabulous tote bag with Amazon. 

Lino Perros Women's leatherette Tote Bag At Rs 1,123

  • This bag boasts generous dimensions of 28 centimetres in height, 38 centimetres in length, and 8 centimetres in width, providing ample space for all your essentials
  • The bag features a secure zip closure, ensuring that all your belongings stay safely tucked inside
  •  As a note of caution, it's best to keep this beautiful accessory away from extreme heat to maintain its pristine condition and longevity. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Lyrovo Canvas Tote Bag for Women Purse Handbag At Rs 1,490

  • This robust and long-lasting tote bag with a 6.5-inch handle length is perfect for women who need a large capacity bag for daily use
  • The eye-catching design is featured on both sides, adding to its appeal
  • As for care instructions, it's recommended to clean the bag with a wet cloth or opt for dry cleaning to keep it looking its best. 

Buy Now on Amazon


MINI WESST Women's Printed Synthetic Leather Tote Bag At Rs 1,485

  • Made from durable canvas in a classic black colour, it perfectly blends functionality with Western style. 
  • Originating from India, this bag boasts a new design that's both practical and fashionable
  • Its dimensions are 37x27x13 cm, and it features a chic printed design

Buy Now on Amazon

Lavie Women's Betula Medium Tote Bag At Rs 1,223

  • This bag has a top zip closure, ensuring that your belongings stay secure no matter where your day takes you
  • Inside, you'll discover a spacious compartment with multiple utility pockets to store everything from your phone and portable charger to your keys, wallet, sunglasses, and sanitizer
  • This handbag also features slip pockets and a zip pocket inside, providing you with additional space for various storage options. 
     

Buy Now on Amazon


 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Baryl Vannaisangi, from anchor to politician, who becomes youngest woman MLA of Mizoram?

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva's school fee is...; know area covered, amenities

Meet man who graduated at 17, left high-paying job of CEO, built Rs 20000 crore company, now is...

Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput fulfilled all his dreams from his bucket list: 'Jo jo usne likha tha..'

Noida International Airport: Rapid rail to run from Ghaziabad to Jewar Airport; check route, other details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE