Lifestyle

Stay safe in kitchen with heat resistance oven gloves on Amazon

Protect your hands and handle hot cookwares with confidence. Find out the great deals on oven gloves on Amazon.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

Oven gloves will make your baking and cooking experiences much safer and more enjoyable. With the heat resistance and protection they provide, you can handle hot cookware with confidence. So go ahead and get yourself the good oven gloves with Amazon. 

FAIRY HOME® Oven Mitten 2 Printed Gloves At Rs 299

  • These oven gloves are made with 100% organic cotton and have a feather soft finish
  • They also come with quilted cotton fabric and hanging loops
  • The oven mitt measures 30cm x 15cm, and the pot holders are 20cm x 20cm
  •  They have a designer print and are very soft to touch
  • The pack includes 2 gloves and 2 pot holders.

Ecotribe 2 Oven Mitts and 2 Pot Holders Set-Cotton Heat Resistant Pot Stand and Kitchen Gloves At Rs 397

  • The pot holder handles hot pots, pans, and dishes, while the oven mitts protect your hands from high temperatures
  • The pot holder measures 21 cm x 20cm x 2cm, and the oven gloves measure 30cm x 18cm x 4cm
  • They are made with a quilted outer layer of thick 100% cotton and have inner poly wading for added protection
  •  The pot holder can withstand high heat from cooking pots. 

PIXEL HOME Cotton Microwave Oven Mitten for Microwave At Rs 189

 

 

  • They have a non-slip grip, soft touch feel, and are flexible for easy grabbing
  • They are made with high-quality materials and have quick dispatch
  • The printed cotton fabric and polyfill make them fashionable and cushioned for added comfort
  • They measure 12" by 8" to fit everyone. 

Anko Oven Gloves and Pot Holder At Rs 379

  • These oven gloves and pot holders are made of 200 GSM 100% cotton, which can withstand temperatures up to 250 degrees Celsius
  • The thick 350 GSM polyester lining provides high thermal insulation and a soft feel
  •  They are machine washable and have loops on the bottom for easy storage
  • The quilted lining ensures a better grip and breathable feel when handling hot items in your microwave oven. 

