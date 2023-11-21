Headlines

Stay organised and stylish with premium gym bags on Amazon

Explore the best deals of gym bags on Amazon and get up to 53% off. Grab the offers now.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 02:01 PM IST

It's not just about having a bag to carry your stuff, but it's also about being organised and prepared for your workouts and a good gym bag can really elevate your style at the gym. It's like a fashion statement while being practical at the same time. So go ahead, treat yourself to a new gym bag with Amazon

URBAN TRIBE Fury Gym Bag At Rs 949

  • Get 53% off on this urban tribe gym bag
  • It's super easy to open and carry with its main zippered compartment, you can easily pack and view your stuff without any hassle
  •  It has mesh holders for your water bottles, sippers, smoothies, or protein shakes, so you can stay hydrated during your workout 
  • It keeps your sneakers separated from your day outfit, so no worries about any odour or dirt
  •  The size is just right, measuring 18 inches in length, 9 inches in width, and 2.9 inches in height. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Tommy Hilfiger Callan Men Polyester Gym Bag At Rs 1,319

  • Get up to 43% off on this gym bag
  • It's made of durable polyester material and comes in a stylish navy and white colour combination
  •  The dimensions of the bag are 53 cm x 28 cms x 28 cms (LxWxH), providing plenty of space for your gym essentials, while it doesn't have a dedicated laptop compartment, it's perfect for carrying your gym clothes, shoes, water bottles, and other items you need for your workout
  •  It comes with a manufacturer's warranty for 1 year, so you can have peace of mind knowing that it's backed by the brand. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

PAPER PLANE DESIGN CODi Gym Duffle Bag At Rs 1,299

  • It has a special shoe compartment, so you can keep your shoes separate from your clothes and supplements
  • The size of the bag is 43 cm x 23 cm x 23 cm, which is big enough to fit all your gym essentials, you can easily pack your clothes, shoes, and even your supplements without any worries
  •  It has a very sturdy build quality, so you can count on it to withstand all your gym sessions and it's completely washable, making it super easy to clean
  • The design is unisex, so it's suitable for both men and women bodybuilders

Buy Now on Amazon


  ABOUT SPACE Gym Bag - 3 in 1 Duffel Bag At Rs 1,299

  • It's not just a regular sports and gym bag, it's also a versatile luggage bag, you can carry it by hand, sling it across your body, or even wear it as a backpack
  • It has separate compartments for your shoes, dirty clothes or wet towel, fresh clothes, tablet or phone, and even a water bottle
  • It measures L 28 x B 16 x H 44 cm, providing ample space for all your belongings
  • It's designed to meet most airlines' carry-on size restrictions, so you won't have any trouble bringing it on board.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

