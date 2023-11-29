Headlines

Stay organised and glamorous with premium dressing tables on Amazon

Check out these stylish and durable dressing tables with ample storage space exclusively available on Amazon.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 04:34 PM IST

Buying a dressing table is such a great investment for your bedroom. The premium quality and durability of the table will ensure that it lasts for a long time and with its ample storage space, you'll be able to keep all your beauty essentials and accessories organised and easily accessible. And let's not forget about the sleek and stylish design available on Amazon that will elevate the look of your bedroom.

Amazon Brand - Solimo Athymy Enginnered Wood Dressing Table At Rs 5,899

  • It has a dimension of 175 x 76 x 40.5 cm and is made of engineered wood in a knotty wood colour
  • It also comes with 5 shelves and 1 drawer for convenient storage
  •  It has a 3-year warranty against manufacturing defects. Amazon even provides assembly at the time of delivery. ‘

Buy Now on Amazon

DesignFit Engineered Wood Dressing Table At Rs 6,399

  • This dressing table has a contemporary style with a natural finish
  • It's perfect for organising your cosmetics, hair straightener, dryer, jewellery, and other essentials with ease, thanks to the provided shelves
  • The table is made of engineered wood and has a wenge black finish
  • It requires basic assembly, but don't worry, it comes with a handy guide for DIY assembly. 

Buy Now on Amazon

illfordd furniture Engineered Wood Glossy White Dressing Table At Rs 8,999

  • It comes with an 18-month warranty, so you're covered if anything goes wrong
  • The best part is, it comes pre-assembled, so you don't have to worry about putting it together
  • It's made and designed to meet international standards, and it's spacious and durable. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Take Interio, Engineered Wood Mirror Dressing Table At Rs 6,699

  • This dressing table is amazing! It comes with a 3-year warranty, so you can have peace of mind
  • The table is made of high-quality engineered wood, which is known for its durability and beautiful grain patterns
  • It offers efficient storage with multiple drawers and compartments to keep your beauty essentials and accessories organised
  • The sleek and sturdy design adds a stylish touch to your bedroom decor.

Buy Now on Amazon

