Explained: Mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China; Know symptoms, WHO guidelines

Stay hydrated in one go with premium tumbler on Amazon

Explore the best range of sleek and stylish tumblers on Amazon which will keep your drinks hot and cold for hours. Grab the deal now.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

Tumblers not only meet your daily drinking needs with its large capacity, but it's also super convenient for outdoor travel and let's not forget about the quality materials, it's made of stainless steel outer layer and liner ensure durability and excellent insulation. The design is on point, making it perfect for using in the car or on any occasion. 

Frabble8 Tumbler with Straw 500ml At Rs 999

  • It is made of high-quality 18/8 double wall stainless steel, ensuring durability and leak-proof performance
  • This insulated coffee mugs are perfect for office use, keeping your drinks hot or cold for up to 2-3 hours
  • It comes in a shiny and glossy outer body, making them a stylish choice for girls, kids, adults, and everyone in between
  • Take this tumbler everywhere you go, whether it's to the gym, office, school, or even while travelling. 

Buy Now on Amazon


STORE 2508 480ML Vacuum Insulated Travel Stainless Steel Flask Tumbler At Rs 999

  • This tumbler is made of top-notch 18/8 double wall Grade 304 Stainless Steel, both inside and outside
  • It's rust-resistant and built to last! With its double-walled vacuum insulation, it can keep your drinks hot or cold for up to 2 hours
  • You get 4 extra steel straws, 1 straw cleaner, and a handy linen carry pouch.

Buy Now on Amazon


Ramposh Stainless Steel Insulated Travel Coffee mug Tumbler At Rs 950

  • This Stainless Steel Tumbler with Lid Mugs are crafted from high-quality stainless steel, ensuring durability and convenience
  • The scale design on the cup body makes it easy to measure your drinks, it's also designed to fit most car cup holders, so you can enjoy your favourite beverages while on the go
  •  With its double-wall construction, it keeps your drinks at the perfect temperature, the BPA-free lid provides an extra airtight seal, making it easy to carry and clean.

Buy Now on Amazon

Xfopz 40 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid At Rs 899

  • With its large 40 oz capacity, handle, and straw lid, it's perfect for staying hydrated on the go
  • The stainless steel construction and double-layer evacuation technology keep your drinks insulated for about 2-3 hours
  • The design is great for using in the car, with a leak-proof silicone ring and a portable handle. 

Buy Now on Amazon

