'Stay home, save lives': From coronavirus symptoms to precautions, Google's new doodle urges people to stay indoor
With a tagline 'Stay Home. Save Lives', the doodle has all the information related to coronavirus just on a click.
Written By
Source
DNA webdesk
The internet behemoth is known to mark landmark occasions, life, and times of celebrated personalities with a special doodle on its homepage.
Search giant Google, on Thursday, dedicated a special doodle with all information about COVID-19. From symptoms to prevention and how this virus is affecting worldwide, the doodle has everything.
Today’s Doodle follows the guidelines on how to combat COVID-19 from the World Health Organization. Take a look...
1. STAY home
2. KEEP a safe distance
3. WASH hands often
4. COVER your cough
5. SICK? Call the helpline
As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, this doodle will provide you with all the information related to this virus.
According to the doodle, here are the symptoms of COVID-19...
Common symptoms:
- fever.
- tiredness.
- dry cough.
Some people may experience:
- aches and pains.
- nasal congestion.
- runny nose.
- sore throat.
- diarrhoea.
On average it takes 5–6 days from when someone is infected with the virus for symptoms to show, however it can take up to 14 days.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, here are few coronavirus tips...
- Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.
- Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
- Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Stay home if you feel unwell.
- If you have a fever, a cough, and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention. Call in advance.
- Follow the directions of your local health authority.