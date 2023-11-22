Headlines

Kartik Aaryan ends feud with Karan Johar, set to star in Dharma Productions film, fans say 'we still have Dostana 2 PTSD

Toyota to invest Rs 3300 crore for new plant, to add 2000 new jobs, car production to increase by…

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: 6 seats to watch out for

This star cricketer married actress, tried a hand at acting after retirement but flopped, is now a...

Stay fresh and fabulous with premium foundations on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kartik Aaryan ends feud with Karan Johar, set to star in Dharma Productions film, fans say 'we still have Dostana 2 PTSD

Toyota to invest Rs 3300 crore for new plant, to add 2000 new jobs, car production to increase by…

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: 6 seats to watch out for

Benefits of dark chocolate

Herbs that can help in liver detox

7 Amazing benefits of eating guava

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

Shocking Video! Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Share Chilling Clips Of Hijacking An India-Bound Ship

Israel Hamas War: Hezbollah Launches 25 Rockets, 3 Suicide Drones In Northern Israel, Worries US!

At Least Two Dead, 10 Injured After Under-Construction Stadium Collapses In Telangana

Kartik Aaryan ends feud with Karan Johar, set to star in Dharma Productions film, fans say 'we still have Dostana 2 PTSD

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

The Role That Changed My Life: R Madhavan says Rang De Basanti taught him a character's importance

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Stay fresh and fabulous with premium foundations on Amazon

Say goodbye to imperfections of your skin with the best range of foundation on exclusively available on Amazon and experience the magic of full coverage

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Finding a perfect foundation is like finding the perfect canvas for your beautiful face. With the right foundation, you can achieve that flawless, glowing complexion you've always dreamed of. It's like a magic potion that evens out your skin tone, covers imperfections, and gives you that extra boost of confidence and there are so many amazing options out there, from lightweight formulas to full coverage wonders. So go ahead and treat yourself to these perfect  foundations with Amazon. 
 

SUGAR Cosmetics - Ace Of Face - Matte Foundation Stick At Rs 956

  • It comes in the shade 40 Breve, which is a medium beige with warm undertones
  •  The formula provides full coverage and is waterproof, giving you a matte finish that lasts up to 12 hours
  • It's so versatile too! You can use it as a foundation or concealer, depending on your needs
  • When you apply it, it feels weightless, and the built-in brush makes blending or touch-ups super easy. 

Buy Now on Amazon


HUDA BEAUTY Faux Filter Foundation At Rs 1,299

  • No matter what shade you are, this foundation has got you covered
  • The formula is specially designed to give you a flawless, long-lasting matte finish
  • It's like a magic potion with blemish-blurring pigments that work their wonders to keep your face looking absolutely faultless. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

L. A Girl - HD Pro Matte Foundation At Rs 1,100

  • It gives you a flawless, full coverage matte finish that lasts for hours without needing touch-ups
  •  It feels super lightweight on the skin, so you won't even feel like you're wearing foundation
  • It's perfect for oily skin types too, as it's oil-free. Plus, it's infused with Vitamin E to nourish and protect your skin
  • It's cruelty-free and vegan, so you can feel good about using it. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Daily life FOREVER52  Foundation At Rs 835

  • This  foundation is exactly what you're looking for. coverage, so it will give you that flawless finish you desire
  • The best part is that the formula is lightweight, so it glides on smoothly and feels comfortable on your skin
  • It is designed to last all day, so you won't have to worry about touch-ups and  if you have dry skin, this foundation is perfect for you
  • It has a pore-minimising and mattifying liquid formula that will leave your skin looking amazing. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

National Herald case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 751.9 crore belonging to AJL, Young Indian

Pollution as the enemy, not polluter: A different approach to improve Delhi-NCR air quality

Vir Das wins International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series; Jim Sarbh, Shefali Shah fall at final hurdle

WWE Survivor series 2023: Free live streaming, when and where to watch wrestling battles

Add stylish Jaipuri handbags to your collection, get best deals on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE