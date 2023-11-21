Headlines

Lifestyle

Stay fashionable with amazing collection of stylish hand bags on Amazon

Amazon has brought the best range of women hand bags with great offers. Explore the exciting deal now and get up to 73% off.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 06:46 PM IST

Hand bags are not just a stylish accessory, but also a practical way to carry all our essentials. It's so exciting to explore different designs, colours, and styles to match our outfits and express our personal taste and having a variety of handbags allows us to switch up our looks and stay on top of the latest fashion trends. It's like adding a touch of glamour and confidence to our everyday life. So go ahead and treat yourself to a fabulous new handbag with Amazon. 

KLEIO Quilted Tassel Vegan Leather Handbag for Women AT Rs 1,499

  • Get up to 50% off on this women hand bag
  • The quilted texture and pebble design give it a trendy and fashionable look and the smooth polyester lining adds a touch of elegance
  • With both a handle and a sling, you have options for carrying this versatile bag, the front tassel detail adds an extra stylish touch
  • In terms of structure, this satchel handbag measures 14x7x9 inches, with a sling length of 53 inches and a handle length of 16 inches and it has a zip closure for security
  • The quilted design and designer tassels make it a fashionable accessory that complements any casual or party outfit. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Lino Perros Women hand bag At Rs 1,369

 

  • Get up to 66% off on this hand bag
  • This shoulder bag is not only stylish but also made with high-quality materials, giving it a solid and durable construction
  • The shoulder strap is designed for comfort, allowing you to carry your belongings with ease, whether you're heading out for a day of shopping or a night out with friends, this trendy shoulder bag is the perfect accessory to complete your look. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Lavie Women's Ushawu Small Satchel Bag At Rs 1,128

  • Get up to 73% off on this hand bag
  • This Ushawu small satchel is designed with a convenient top zip closure to keep all your essentials secure
  • Inside, you'll find a spacious main compartment with a divider zip pocket, providing plenty of room for your phone, portable charger, keys, hairbrush, wallet, sunglasses, and more
  • With its stylish and structured design, this handbag offers a compact shape and a premium texture
  • It features dual round handles for easy carrying, and it also comes with an adjustable and detachable sling strap for added versatility.

Buy Now on Amazon

 


EXOTIC hand bag for women At Rs 1,268

  • This hobo bag is designed with dimensions of 29 x 12.5 x 21 cm and it features a long removable and adjustable shoulder strap, allowing you to use it as a shoulder bag or a cross-body bag
  • Whether you're going for an evening out, art shows, coffee meet-ups, college, work, beach trips, or festivals, this latest handbag is perfect for effortless style
  • This exotic handbag from your closet is the perfect size with one main compartment and a drawstring closure
  • It can hold your wallet, keys, mobile phone, and other small accessories and is made of high-quality PU leather, this stylish and attractive bag is built to last

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

