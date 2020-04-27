'Stay and play at home': Google doodle is back with popular doodle games amid corona lockdown

The internet behemoth is known to mark landmark occasions, life, and times of celebrated personalities with a special doodle on its homepage.

Search giant Google, on Monday, dedicated a special doodle to bring back at some of their popular interactive Google Doodle games.

With the tagline 'Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles', the doodle on Monday has a game that they launched on December 4, 2017, known as 'coding' to celebrating 50 years of kids coding.

Today's Google Doodle is a coding game that makes coding more fun and interactive for kids. The game features a bunny and to win the game, the player has to get the bunny to collect all carrots. The player can move different command tiles into the tray and the bunny will follow what the player is programming it to perform.

Watch the video to know how to play this game...

Google's initiative will surely cheer up people across the globe as due to COVID-19 lockdown, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home.