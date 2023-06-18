Search icon
Star Fruit: Superfood that helps control high blood pressure, promote weight loss

Star fruit is a nutritious and delicious tropical fruit, it is important to approach claims about its ability to control high blood pressure or promote weight loss with caution.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 10:47 PM IST

Star fruit, also known as carambola, is a tropical fruit that is often hailed for its unique shape and taste. While it does offer several health benefits, including being rich in vitamins and minerals, it's important to note that the claim that star fruit can directly control high blood pressure or promote weight loss is not supported by scientific evidence.

Star fruit is low in calories and high in fiber, which can be beneficial for weight management. The high fiber content can help you feel full and satisfied, potentially aiding in weight loss efforts when consumed as part of a balanced diet. Additionally, the fruit is a good source of vitamin C and antioxidants, which contribute to overall health and well-being.

As for high blood pressure, it is a complex condition influenced by various factors such as genetics, lifestyle, and overall diet. While star fruit contains certain compounds that might have a positive impact on cardiovascular health, such as antioxidants and flavonoids, it is not a specific treatment for high blood pressure. Managing high blood pressure typically involves a combination of lifestyle modifications, such as adopting a healthy diet, regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, limiting sodium intake, and possibly taking prescribed medications under medical supervision.

It's worth mentioning that star fruit contains a naturally occurring compound called oxalic acid, which can be harmful to individuals with certain medical conditions, especially those with kidney problems. Some individuals may experience adverse effects such as nausea, vomiting, or even neurological symptoms after consuming star fruit. If you have any existing health conditions or concerns, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes or adding star fruit to your diet.

Also read: Weight loss: What is the 80/20 diet rule? How does it help to lose weight?

 

 

 

