Star badminton player Jwala Gutta donates 30 litres of breast milk: Know the inspiring reason behind it

India’s badminton ace Jwala Gutta has taken a rare initiative for which she has garnered massive praise. The newly made mother visits a government hospital every day to donate 600 ml breast milk. Jwala has been doing this for a major cause to provide them with breast milk.

Jwala Gutta has recently become a mother. She has been initiating a donor milk drive for four months, which means donating milk by lactating women to feed babies who are left without mothers, are premature or critically ill infants in hospitals. According to reports, she has donated 30 litres of breast milk till now.

"Breast milk saves lives.For premature and sick babies, donor milk can be life changing. If you're able to donate, you could be a hero to a family in need. Learn more, share the word, and support milk banks! #BreastMilkDonation #DonateMilk #InfantHealth pic.twitter.com/qbMle3pgpR — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) August 17, 2025

Jwala Gutta married actor Vishnu Vinod on 22 April 2021, four years after which she became a mother exactly on 22 April 2025 to a girl named Mira. Jwala donates all her milk after feeding her baby. Her initiative is unique as this has been done by an Indian athlete for the first time. “Breast milk saves lives. For premature and sick babies, donor milk can be life changing. If you're able to donate, you could be a hero to a family in need. Learn more, share the word, and support milk banks!” she wrote on her X handle.

Milk banks are organisations that are a way to connect milk donors and those in need as they collect, screen, process, and distribute donor milk to hospitals and families.

Mother’s milk is a boon for a newborn child as it has all the nutrients that a child needs for proper growth. Children who are fed with mother’s milk are protected from allergies and other diseases.