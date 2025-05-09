Sreeleela turned heads with her latest traditional yet bold ensemble featuring a jaw-dropping ivory saree paired with a backless halter-neck blouse. This look blends elegance and oomph like never before.

Grace meets glam

Sreeleela exudes regal charm in an intricately embellished ivory saree from the shelves of label Dolly J, priced at a whopping Rs 1,80,000.

Statement blouse

What makes this look pop is the backless halter-neck blouse, a daring choice that adds a modern edge to the traditional drape.

Jewellery goals

Her oversized, statement jhumkas, kundan earrings and couple of bangles, elevate the entire outfit, adding ethnic richness without overdoing the sparkle.

Makeup and hair

Sreeleela wore brown-toned glam makeup with contour, highlighter, winged eyeliner, and matte pink lips. She styled her hair in a voluminous puffed braid with soft strands framing her face.

Why this look wins

This saree look is the perfect inspiration for wedding guests or festive occasions, timeless silhouette meets trendy styling with Sreeleela’s signature poise.