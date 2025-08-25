Sreeleela’s Indrani lehenga look is going viral as she exudes 90s glamour, its price will make your jaw drop

Shilpa Shetty to skip Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, break 22-year-old custom due to...: ‘We will be observing mourning of…’
LIFESTYLE
Sreeleela stunned in Indrani Lehenga by Aayushi Maniar, styled with nostalgic 90s elegance, creating a perfect blend of heritage and modern glamour.
South Indian actress Sreeleela is winning hearts with her latest photoshoot, where she dazzled in a festive look that instantly took fans back to the 90s era of Bollywood fashion. Known for her youthful charm and elegant style, the rising star chose an Indrani Lehenga designed by Aayushi Maniar.
The outfit, priced at Rs 1,09,339, is crafted from rich organza and tissue fabric. This lehenga is special due to its stunning play of colours, blending purple, orange, and pink, and is heavily embroidered with intricate floral and architectural motifs, making it a festive masterpiece.
Sreeleela’s lehenga was paired with a statement blouse. The blouse was full-sleeved with jewel-toned embroidery, resembling the timeless charm of a traditional choli. To complete the look, the actress draped a maroon organza dupatta that not only tied the outfit together but also enhanced its regal appeal.
Sreeleela's ensemble was truly elevated with a delicate maang tikka, a traditional kundan choker, and a kaunauti (hair chain).
Her hair was styled in a simple yet graceful braid, decorated with a red parandi, a traditional accessory worn by Punjabi women. The parandi gave her look a cultural depth and instantly reminded fans of the festive hairstyles often seen in the 90s.
Sreeleela opted for a natural look with minimal makeup that enhanced her features without overpowering her overall appearance. This subtle choice allowed the heavily embroidered outfit to shine, highlighting its intricate details and beauty.