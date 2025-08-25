Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shilpa Shetty to skip Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, break 22-year-old custom due to...: ‘We will be observing mourning of…’

Pakistan secures Rs 35901855000 package from ADB to unlock billions in Reko Diq project, it relates to...

Microsoft expands in Hyderabad: Tech giant leases 264K sqft office for THIS whopping amount

Meet Tithi Bohra, ICSI CS topper, who got AIR 1 in June session of Executive exam, check complete topper list here

Inside Govinda’s Rs 170 crore net worth: How 'Hero No.1' enjoys luxurious lifestyle despite not doing films for 6 years

Malaika Arora shows off handstand skills, here’s why you should try it too

Sreeleela’s Indrani lehenga look is going viral as she exudes 90s glamour, its price will make your jaw drop

Pakistan refuses to apologise for 1971 Bangladesh genocide when Pakistan Army killed ... lakh, raped ... lakh women, details here

Elvish Yadav house firing: Two sharpshooters arrested in Delhi, police say they were planning another attack

ICSI CS June Result 2025 DECLARED: Executive, Professional results OUT at icsi.edu - Direct link

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan secures Rs 35901855000 package from ADB to unlock billions in Reko Diq project, it relates to...

Pakistan secures Rs 35901855000 package from ADB to unlock billions in Reko Diq

Microsoft expands in Hyderabad: Tech giant leases 264K sqft office for THIS whopping amount

Microsoft expands in Hyderabad: Tech giant leases 264K sqft office for THIS whop

Meet Tithi Bohra, ICSI CS topper, who got AIR 1 in June session of Executive exam, check complete topper list here

Meet Tithi Bohra, ICSI CS topper, who got AIR 1 in June session of Executive...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Sreeleela’s Indrani lehenga look is going viral as she exudes 90s glamour, its price will make your jaw drop

Sreeleela stunned in Indrani Lehenga by Aayushi Maniar, styled with nostalgic 90s elegance, creating a perfect blend of heritage and modern glamour.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 03:27 PM IST

Sreeleela’s Indrani lehenga look is going viral as she exudes 90s glamour, its price will make your jaw drop
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

South Indian actress Sreeleela is winning hearts with her latest photoshoot, where she dazzled in a festive look that instantly took fans back to the 90s era of Bollywood fashion. Known for her youthful charm and elegant style, the rising star chose an Indrani Lehenga designed by Aayushi Maniar. 

A lehenga that defines festive glamour

The outfit, priced at Rs 1,09,339, is crafted from rich organza and tissue fabric. This lehenga is special due to its stunning play of colours, blending purple, orange, and pink, and is heavily embroidered with intricate floral and architectural motifs, making it a festive masterpiece. 

Untitled-design-1

Statement blouse with contemporary edge

Sreeleela’s lehenga was paired with a statement blouse. The blouse was full-sleeved with jewel-toned embroidery, resembling the timeless charm of a traditional choli. To complete the look, the actress draped a maroon organza dupatta that not only tied the outfit together but also enhanced its regal appeal.

Accessories for the look

Untitled-design-2

Sreeleela's ensemble was truly elevated with a delicate maang tikka, a traditional kundan choker, and a kaunauti (hair chain).

Her hair was styled in a simple yet graceful braid, decorated with a red parandi, a traditional accessory worn by Punjabi women. The parandi gave her look a cultural depth and instantly reminded fans of the festive hairstyles often seen in the 90s. 

READ MORE: 7 Sreeleela most stunning ethnic looks for pre-wedding festivities

Makeup that lets the outfit shine

Sreeleela opted for a natural look with minimal makeup that enhanced her features without overpowering her overall appearance. This subtle choice allowed the heavily embroidered outfit to shine, highlighting its intricate details and beauty.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Priyanka Chopra’s radiant skin isn’t magic, here's what she actually does
Priyanka Chopra’s radiant skin isn’t magic, here's what she actually does
Saira Banu joins Twitter, shares unseen moments with Dilip Kumar on her 81st birthday
Saira Banu joins Twitter, shares unseen moments with Dilip Kumar on her 81st bir
Meet Ameet Satam, newly appointed Mumbai BJP President ahead of BMC polls, has this Ratan Tata connection
Meet Ameet Satam, newly appointed Mumbai BJP President ahead of BMC polls, has t
After calling Meet and Greet Thalaivar contest fake, Rajinikanth’s team makes U-turn, confirms event is valid
After calling Meet and Greet Thalaivar contest fake, Rajinikanth’s team confirms
'Baat chal rahi...': Did Rahul Gandhi spill the beans on his marriage? Here's what happened
'Baat chal rahi...': Did Rahul Gandhi spill the beans on his marriage?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE