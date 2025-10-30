FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Sreeleela’s exquisite turquoise velvet sharara is ultimate style inspiration you need this wedding season; SEE PICS

Sreeleela’s stunning turquoise velvet sharara by Sureena Chowdhri blends elegance, warmth, and modern style, making it the perfect inspiration for winter weddings and festive celebrations this season.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 05:05 PM IST

Sreeleela's exquisite turquoise velvet sharara is ultimate style inspiration you need this wedding season; SEE PICS
When it comes to winter wedding fashion, velvet is the fabric that always comes to mind. It’s one of those rare fabrics that perfectly balances warmth and luxury, and Sreeleela’s latest look in Sureena Chowdhri’s Peacock Blue Velvet Drape Sharara Set is proof that elegance can be effortlessly comfortable too. Priced at Rs 79,900.

What makes Sreeleela’s look even more striking is the way she wears the dupatta; she has draped it like a saree pallu, giving the entire outfit a contemporary pant-saree silhouette. This styling move adds drama and structure without the heaviness of multiple layers, perfect for those who want comfort with couture appeal.

The dupatta features delicately embroidered gold borders that shimmer subtly against the velvet base. The embroidery work adds just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the outfit, striking a beautiful balance between luxury and simplicity.

Sreeleela completed her look with statement chandbali earrings and a bold cocktail ring. Her softly blow-dried hair and neutral-toned makeup enhanced the sophistication of the ensemble, letting the outfit take centre stage.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This winter wedding season, if you’re looking to make a statement, Sreeleela’s turquoise velvet sharara is the inspiration you need.

