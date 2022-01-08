‘Squid Game’ star Jung Ho-Yeon makes history, becomes first East Asian to debut solo on Vogue cover

Hoyeon Jung, a South Korean model turned actor, rose to fame after portraying Kang Sae byeok in the drama series ‘Squid Game’, which went on to become the world's most popular show. Despite the fact that it was her acting debut, the young model managed to captivate many hearts with her portrayal, and she went on to gain international recognition as a result of the part. She also become one of South Korea's most popular actors.

Not only did she receive critical acclaim, but her social media persona was also well received. The performer has added another accolade to her record as she has become the first Asian to be featured on the cover of Vogue fashion magazine.

In an interview with Vogue in the US, Jung Ho-yeon said, "My life has been changed in a month since `Squid Game` was released." She also stated that she has been putting in a lot of effort to learn English, improve her postures and voice, and broaden her horizons through other arts and films.

Regarding Jung Ho-yeon, the Vogue said, "If there is a Korean word to exactly describe Jung Ho-yeon, it is `yeol-shim,` which means something like diligence." Vogue also added, "To work hard, to put your heart and soul into everything, until it feels as though you might explode."

Meanwhile, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show's creator, has confirmed to AP news that a second season is in the works, as well as considering the prospect of a third season.