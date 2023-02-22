Search icon
Spring Skincare Tips: Is the dry, flaky skin on your face bothering you? Here’s what you need to do

Skincare routines are not only a trend but a way of feeding all the necessary ingredients to your skin. Follow these 5 spring skincare tips for glowing, healthy skin.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

Representational image

The season has begun to change. In this season also the skin becomes very dry and due to lack of care, it starts looking dull and lifeless. Fueling your skin is as important as fueling your body with all the required nutrients. So in such a situation, you should include some special skin care in your routine in order to have healthy-looking skin in the spring season. 

Also read: Skin care: 5 things you need to keep in mind if you have oily skin

Here are five spring skincare tips for glowing, healthy skin: 

1. Dry Brushing

Dry brushing helps in removing dead cells. This leads to proper blood circulation in the body. So for this, choose a brush that is made of natural fibers and not plastic. The brush made of natural fiber does not remain rough on the skin.

2. Moisturize your face

Make sure to apply moisturizer after washing your face to prevent breakouts and irritation. You must have noticed, how the skin remains stretched after washing in winter, in such a situation moisturizer is the right solution to this problem.

3. Apply an Exfoliating Cleanser

Cleansing the skin once a day is very important, otherwise dead cells start accumulating. Buy a good cleanser according to your skin from the market and exfoliate the skin daily with it.

4. Avoid tanning

Overexposure to the sun can cause a lot of damage to the skin. To avoid sunburn, apply sunscreen at least half an hour before stepping out. Which protects the skin from tanning to a great extent.

5. Don't Pop Pimples

If you have pimples or acne on your face, avoid popping them. Repeated touching of pimples leaves marks on the face and also causes irritation. That's why keep in mind that it should not be touched. For this, you can also take anti spot treatment, which saves you from this problem to a great extent.

