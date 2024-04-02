Spiritual Subtleness: Premanand ji Maharaj

Premanand Ji Maharaj of Vrindavan has once again exposed the glory of Vrindavan Dham to the hearts of people. His Satsang is been heard by people of all cast and creed. He does not consider any distinction of caste, religion, gender, regionalism, etc.

“Spirituality is the essence of life, existence, and truth! It is the inner search for the Truth of our existence, of the purpose of life, of seeing ultimate reality in its original form. In today's modern era, spirituality is mainly moving forward as a fashion. Everyone is following spiritual paths without thinking and accepting half-baked knowledge as truth, which is very dangerous.” - Shri Hit Premanand Govind Sharan ji Maharaj



Premanand Ji Maharaj of Vrindavan has once again exposed the glory of Vrindavan Dham to the hearts of people. His Satsang is been heard by people of all cast and creed. He does not consider any distinction of caste, religion, gender, regionalism, etc., in the attainment of the Lord's love or the attainment of Godhead. He considers everyone equally deserving of God's love. Today, his Satsangs provide virtuous directions to many devotees. He explains thoroughly the importance of spirituality to everyone. Maharaj Ji is a staunch followerof Shri 'Shyama-Shyam' Yugal sarkar and the "Sahachari Bhav" expressed by Shri Hit Harivansh Mahaprabhu Ji, Vanshi incarnation, the embodiment of supreme love and symbol of "Sahachari Bhav".



Shri Hit Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj talks about the subtleness of spirituality.He explained the path of spirituality is not that difficult, but its subtleties are often not understood, which makes it difficult.It is essential to know the subtleties of spirituality to walk on the spiritual path in the long run.



He said, “If we are talking about spiritual subtlety, then first of all, we have to understand spirituality.What is meant by spirituality? And why is it important for everyone to know about spiritual subtleness”?Answering these questions, he further says that Bharat is known as ‘Vishwaguru’ because our spiritual and civilized culture has provided us with a strong philosophical foundation that has many unique characteristics.In comparison to the gross physical world, there is a very subtle world called spirituality, whose knowledge is impossible without the guidance of a spiritual guru. From ancient times to now, there have been many great Saints in India who have guided many dignitaries, rajas, and society and are doing so even today. It is vital to have spirituality in the life of every human being; otherwise, a life without spirituality is like an animal.



Although the main result of spirituality is self-realization or God-realization, even if you have no interest in this subject, it is crucial to have spirituality in life to live a good life and to keep the mind and intellect healthy, otherwise, this evil mind -The intellect makes one commit such grave sins that one has to suffer the consequences for many births. Today, all the vices (violence, adultery, alcoholism, crime, family troubles, depression, selfish behavior, etc.) are increasing in social life, the main reason for which is the corruption of the intellect; it is only when a man becomes deranged that he deviates from his self-righteousness, duty and humanity and falls into the pit of grave degradation and attains annihilation. Wisdom cannot exist without pure spirituality.



Every person wants life to always be full of happiness and peace and that no sorrow (trouble, worry, fear, and grief) should ever befall me. Although we are not able to understand, this is the desire for divine happiness within us, because only after attaining God wecan get eternal happiness, peace, and ultimate rest, but being devoid of spirituality, we will end up with perishable sorrows, basic worldly pleasures, wealth, glory, wantingto achieve status and prestige. This is impossible because we are a part and parcel of God, and we can never draw happiness from any person, place, product or substance. Instead we need to delve into the treasure kept inside of us with the help of Guru.



Hence from the tradition of sorrow; By the subjugation of karma; From a variety of concerns; From the slavery of mind and senses; From the cycle of birth and death; To become free from conflicts (honor-insult, loss-gain, victory-defeat, enemy-friend, criticism), from the influence of praise, favorability, adversity etc., for change in nature, for gaining self-confidence by removing mental weakness. Therefore, to keep family life happy and to attain happiness and eternal bliss by being free from illusions, everyone should enrich their life with spirituality.



Spirituality refers to our consciousness, soul, Paramārtha, truth, and existence, which are the basic nature of every human being. When a person becomes too attached to their physical body and ignores their inner path, they tend to accept outer worldly tendencies as true. This creates a difference between the world and their consciousness (soul), causing a disturbance. They forget their original nature and start accepting the body as everything, resulting in unrest and deviation from the path of spirituality. This is where the illusion (Maya) begins, making it crucial to understand spiritual subtlety. The ultimate goal of spirituality is to be situated in one's original nature.



Genuine spiritual guidance has become exceedingly rare in the present time. Incomplete knowledge of any school system is very dangerous. Therefore the seeker should be careful before acquiring knowledge. Only the knowledge given by the Guru should be celebrated as the last one. That too in a situation, the Guru should be the one who has attained God’ and has unbiased knowledge of all the scriptures.



Maharaj Ji continuously simplifies the major spiritual concepts and presents them to the commoner. He is not only providing a solid foundation to the aspirants, but he is also one of the few Rasik Saints who is imparting the highly confidential and sacred 'Vrindavan Nav Nivrit Nikunj Upasana' and 'NityaVihar Ras' to the seekers in a straightforward manner. Getting an entry without an ‘Acharya’ and ‘Sadguru’, is scarce. Therefore, you should understand spirituality and its subtleness and take steps only when your Sadguru shows you the right path.