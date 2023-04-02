Spiritual awakening: 5 popular ashrams in India for yoga, meditation

India has long been a prime destination for spiritual seekers. The ashrams here are known worldwide for their various spiritual and yogic practices. That's why India is considered a Vishwaguru in the field of Yoga. Spirituality is deeply rooted in the Indian culture based on the Rishi tradition. Whose glimpse you can see in Indian customs and traditions.

Today, we are going to tell you about the selected ashrams of India which are famous not only in the country but all over the world for spiritual and mental peace.

Ramakrishna Mission

The Ramakrishna Mission was established on 1 May 1987 by Swami Vivekananda, the eldest disciple of 'Ramakrishna Paramahamsa'. The purpose of establishing this mission was to spread the teachings of our Guru to the masses. Swami was very much influenced by the thoughts of Paramhans ji from the beginning. Therefore, after his death, he established the first matha at Baranagar, Kolkata, after which he established the world famous 'Belur Matha' in Kolkata itself. Today this mission is considered to be the main center of religion and faith, where people from India and abroad come here for mental and spiritual peace. This mission is based on the teachings of Vedanta, which includes the qualities of both Hindu religion and philosophy. Here more emphasis is given on knowledge and spiritual thinking. The branches of this mission are spread all over India, whose headquarters is 'Belur Math' of Kolkata.

Art of Living

The Art of Living Foundation is a non-profit organization created by spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Which was established in 1982. Branches of Art of Living are present in 156 countries of the world, which has the status of the largest voluntary organization. Based on humanist ideas, this organization has been engaged in efforts to improve human beings for a long time. Many sessions related to yoga pranayama, stress relieving and meditation are organized here, so that a person can lead a healthy life. This institution also takes part in public works from time to time, so that common people can understand their responsibilities and become aware. Under the direction of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, this organization also organizes many international level conferences in which many big and small countries of the world participate. The headquarter of this organization is in Udarpura, Bangalore.

Isha Foundation

Isha Foundation is a non-profit spiritual organization based in Tamil Nadu, founded in 1992 by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. About 20 lakh volunteers of this institution are selflessly giving their participation in the field of spirituality. Many branches of this organization are present in many countries of the world. Like Isha Institute of Inner Sciences in USA. This foundation lays special emphasis on activities related to yoga and spiritual contemplation. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev is also seen many times on television discussing special issues. Let us tell you that this foundation also conducts many programs to improve the lives of prisoners. From the point of view of social work, this institution is running with a good approach. Many types of courses are organized here, such as internal engineering, hatha yoga, meditation and Ayurveda medical methods etc.

Osho International Meditation Resort

The 'Osho International Meditation Resort' located in Pune, Maharashtra is the most controversial ashram in India. This ashram was established in 1974 by spiritual guru Rajneesh/Osho. Please tell that Rajneesh has given a high place to sex in human desires, that is why sex is mentioned the most in his creations. He even wrote a novel named 'Sambhog Se Samadhi'. That's why his ideas were not accepted much in India. People who misunderstand Osho's views on sex, consider 'Osho's Ashram' to be just a 'sex place'. More foreigners like to come to this meditation resort of Osho. Where they have to wear maroon colored clothes.

