Spider Man star Zendaya shares skincare, makeup secrets: ‘Less is more,’ moisturising, and natural curls

LIFESTYLE
Zendaya’s skincare and makeup routine is all about simplicity and elegance. From gentle cleansing, moisturizing, and sun protection to her fresh, natural makeup looks, the Hollywood star blends self-care with style, inspiring millions to embrace confidence and natural beauty.
Zendaya, one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actresses and fashion icons, is admired not only for her red-carpet style but also for her radiant skin and flawless makeup looks. Known for embracing minimalism with a touch of glamour, Zendaya’s skincare and makeup routine strikes the perfect balance between self-care and confidence.
Zendaya believes in keeping skincare simple and effective. She focuses on cleansing, moisturising, and protecting her skin, making sure it stays healthy even with her hectic schedule.
Her approach proves that consistency and basic skincare go a long way in maintaining a natural glow.
When it comes to makeup, Zendaya leans toward less-is-more, fresh, natural looks, but can also pull off bold and experimental styles with ease.
Zendaya’s beauty mantra is about self-expression and confidence. She has often spoken about embracing natural beauty and not conforming to unrealistic beauty standards.
Zendaya’s skincare and makeup routine reflects her personality, simple, elegant, and bold when needed. With a balance of natural skincare and versatile makeup choices, she continues to inspire millions around the world to embrace their own beauty with confidence.
