Spider Man star Zendaya shares skincare, makeup secrets: ‘Less is more,’ moisturising, and natural curls

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vishal shares engagement photos with Sai Dhanshika on his birthday: 'Feeling positive and blessed'

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Full schedule, venues, teams list, live streaming - All you need to know

LILPEPE Crypto Price Prediction: 3 Reasons Little Pepe Could be a Top Gainer in 2025

India's GDP grows 7.8% in Q1 FY26 before US tariffs impact, beats estimates

Good news for passengers! Vande Bharat trains to get more coaches on these routes; check details

What is the real reason behind Trump's frustration against India? Jefferies report makes SHOCKING claim, says, 'His personal pique...'

Bronco Test introduced to keep Rohit Sharma out of ODI team? Ex-India star makes BIG claim

Why did Reliance Industries' shares fall today despite Mukesh Ambani making BIG announcements at RIL AGM 2025?

'Lungs would burn': AB de Villiers calls India's new fitness drill Bronco Test 'one of the worst'

Awez Darbar ADMITS he is sick of his digital popularity, reveals real reason to join Bigg Boss 19: 'I got numbers, but..' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vishal shares engagement photos with Sai Dhanshika on his birthday: 'Feeling positive and blessed'

Vishal shares engagement photos with Sai Dhanshika on his birthday

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Full schedule, venues, teams list, live streaming - All you need to know

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Full schedule, venues, teams list, live streaming

LILPEPE Crypto Price Prediction: 3 Reasons Little Pepe Could be a Top Gainer in 2025

LILPEPE Crypto: A Top Gainer in 2025?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Spider Man star Zendaya shares skincare, makeup secrets: ‘Less is more,’ moisturising, and natural curls

Zendaya’s skincare and makeup routine is all about simplicity and elegance. From gentle cleansing, moisturizing, and sun protection to her fresh, natural makeup looks, the Hollywood star blends self-care with style, inspiring millions to embrace confidence and natural beauty.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 03:11 PM IST

Spider Man star Zendaya shares skincare, makeup secrets: ‘Less is more,’ moisturising, and natural curls
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Zendaya, one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actresses and fashion icons, is admired not only for her red-carpet style but also for her radiant skin and flawless makeup looks. Known for embracing minimalism with a touch of glamour, Zendaya’s skincare and makeup routine strikes the perfect balance between self-care and confidence.

Skincare routine

Zendaya believes in keeping skincare simple and effective. She focuses on cleansing, moisturising, and protecting her skin, making sure it stays healthy even with her hectic schedule.

  • Cleansing: She uses a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, makeup, and impurities.
  • Moisturising: Hydration is a key step, and she never skips applying a nourishing moisturiser.
  • Sun protection: Zendaya is a big believer in sunscreen, using it daily to protect against sun damage.
  • Night care: At night, Zendaya makes sure to remove all traces of makeup and applies a hydrating night cream for skin repair.

Her approach proves that consistency and basic skincare go a long way in maintaining a natural glow.

Makeup routine

When it comes to makeup, Zendaya leans toward less-is-more, fresh, natural looks, but can also pull off bold and experimental styles with ease.

  • Base: Zendaya prefers a lightweight foundation or tinted moisturiser for a natural finish.
  • Brows & Eyes: She keeps her brows defined and enhances her eyes with subtle eyeliner and mascara.
  • Lips: Nude or soft shades are her go-to for everyday wear, while she embraces bold reds and deep tones for events.
  • Glam looks: On red carpets, Zendaya is often seen experimenting with dramatic eye makeup, glossy lips, and glowing highlighters.

​​Beauty philosophy

Zendaya’s beauty mantra is about self-expression and confidence. She has often spoken about embracing natural beauty and not conforming to unrealistic beauty standards.

Zendaya’s skincare and makeup routine reflects her personality, simple, elegant, and bold when needed. With a balance of natural skincare and versatile makeup choices, she continues to inspire millions around the world to embrace their own beauty with confidence.

ALSO READ: Sneak peek inside Taylor Swift's must-have skincare and makeup routine for a flawless, radiant look

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Massive setback for Team India as Shubman Gill ruled out of Duleep Trophy, Asia Cup 2025 participation in doubt
Shubman Gill ruled out of Duleep Trophy, Asia Cup 2025 participation in doubt
Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India? Pakistan coach hints at BIG impact
Asia Cup 2025: Can Shaheen Afridi repeat his 2021 heroics vs India?
PM Modi's first meet with Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba after 7 years: Quad discussions, MoUs and more on agenda
PM Modi's first meet with Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba after 7 years: Quad discussion
SRK tells Farah Khan to apologise because of Dilip for this reason: 'You haven't...'
SRK tells Farah Khan to apologise because of Dilip for this reason: 'You haven't
Why Pakistan's javelin star Arshad Nadeem didn't qualify for Diamond League Final 2025
Why Pakistan's javelin star Arshad Nadeem didn't qualify for Diamond League Fina
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE