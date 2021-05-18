You can now spend the night in Monica and Rachel's 'Friends' apartment! Know how

Ahead of the long-awaited reunion featuring the show's cast, fans of the hit 90's sitcom Friends are being given an opportunity to stay at Monica and Rachel's iconic apartment.

Booking.com and Superfly X are partnering to offer two overnight stays at "The Friends Experience", an 18-room exhibit celebrating the beloved television series. The experience is an immersive pop-up that brings people into the world of the iconic television show to offer what has been dubbed "The Ultimate Sleepover".

The official Twitter handle of Booking.com shared a video while giving a peek into the house and wrote, "Could we BE anymore excited? Tag your best travel buddy with who you'd like to spend an overnight at @FriendsTheExp in NYC! You'll get a chance to book the accommodation starting at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, May 21, 2021."

Could we BE anymore excited? Tag your best travel buddy who you’d like to spend an overnight at @FriendsTheExp in NYC with! You’ll get a chance to book the accommodation starting at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, May 21, 2021. https://t.co/QyGDvfdg3p #FRIENDSTheExperience pic.twitter.com/RugshEHLYd — Booking.com (@bookingcom) May 12, 2021

"With re-creations of the beloved television series' set -- guests will relive Ross' infamously doomed sofa pivot, peek through Rachel and Monica's purple door, relax on Chandler and Joey's recliners after playing some foosball, explore newly added original props and costumes from the show and much more," Booking.com said in the announcement. "It will leave guests gasping: OH. MY. GAWD!"

Those who book will stay overnight in Monica's apartment -- where each of the six friends stayed at some point over the show's 10-year run. While guests will be staying in Monica's apartment, they'll also be able to hang out at Joey and Chandler's, relax on their recliners and maybe even play some foosball.

According to a Booking.com ad, guests will be treated to a special tour as well as dinner and drinks during their stay. They can also channel Monica's competitive spirit in a late-night game of Phoebe's Cab Escape Room and a "Friends"-themed scavenger hunt.

In the morning, they will get their shot of caffeine and pastries at the functioning Central Perk coffee shop.

According to Booking.com, the highlight of the stay will be a private tour with a photographer to capture shots reliving "all the iconic moments that have defined more than 25 years of the famed television show."

Booking details

The booking for the apartment will be open for reservations on May 21 at 10 a.m. ET and the apartment are available for just two nights, May 23 and May 24.

Fans can book an overnight stay at the space, located on East 23rd Street in New York City, for just $19.94 (approx Rs 1,456).

Meanwhile, 'Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will come together for the much-awaited reunion. Titled 'Friends: The Reunion', the episode will start streaming on HBO Max from May 27, 2021.