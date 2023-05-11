Sourav Ganguly-Dona Roy love story: Childhood lovers to secret wedding; giving Virat-Anushka story run for its money

Sourav Ganguly with wife Dona Roy Ganguly and daughter Sana (Photo - Twitter)

Former Team India cricketer and BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly was recently in the news during the IPL 2023 match, where he shook hands with his apparent rival Virat Kohli, ending their spat. However, Sourav Ganguly’s love story with his wife Dona might be more romantic that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s marriage story.

Sourav Ganguly and his wife Dona Ganguly’s love story had more hurdles than any Bollywood movie, yet the couple overcame these differences and are now blissfully married with one daughter. The couple has been married for over 25 years now.

Being a man of action, Sourav Ganguly overcame all the obstacles to spend his life with his partner Dona. Here is all you need to know about their romantic love story and how they met each other.

Sourav Ganguly and Dona Ganguly love story

Former Team India cricket player Sourav Ganguly had known his now-wife Dona for many years before they got married. In fact, they knew each other since they were kids, and he admitted to having a crush on her in their childhood days.

Sourav Ganguly, while going to play football with his friends, used to pass by Dona’s house to catch a glimpse of her. Taking a step further, Sourav once dropped his badminton shuttlecock into the Roy household, and the two eventually had a conversation and decided to go on a first date.

Donna Roy, who is an Odissi dancer, recalled her first date with Sourav Ganguly at a Chinese restaurant, where he ordered too much food and ate all of it. The two started dating and fell deeply in love, and Sourav Ganguly got called for his debut for India at the Lord’s Test Match in England.

Sourav Ganguly and Dona Roy were dating in secret since their family had a personal dispute. Their families had old grudges and refused to let the couple get married. Despite this, when Sourav came back from England, he planned a secret wedding at his friend’s place.

The two hid their marriage from their parents for the longest time but eventually came clean. They faced backlash from their families, but stood by each other, leading to the families finally agreeing.

