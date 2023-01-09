Search icon
Soothe itchy winter skin with THESE simple tips

Tips for relieving itchy skin during the winter.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 06:02 AM IST

Itchy skin can be a common problem during the winter months, especially if you have dry skin. Cold, dry air can strip the skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness, flakiness, and itchiness. Here are some tips for treating itchy skin during the winter:

Use a humidifier: Dry air can worsen itchy skin, so using a humidifier can help to add moisture back into the air and keep your skin hydrated.

Take shorter showers: Long, hot showers can strip the skin of its natural oils, so try to take shorter, lukewarm showers instead. Avoid using hot water and harsh soaps, which can further dry out the skin.

Moisturize immediately after showering: Apply a moisturizer to your skin within a few minutes of getting out of the shower, while your skin is still damp. This will help to seal in moisture and keep your skin hydrated.

Choose a thicker moisturizer: A thicker, oil-based moisturizer can provide a more intense hydration than a water-based moisturizer, which can be especially helpful for itchy skin. Look for products that contain ingredients like ceramides, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid, which can help to moisturize and soothe the skin.

Wear gloves: Protecting your hands from the cold and dry air can help to prevent itchy skin. Wear gloves when you go outside, and consider applying a moisturizer to your hands before putting on your gloves to help lock in moisture.

Avoid scratching: It can be tempting to scratch itchy skin, but scratching can damage the skin and make the itchiness worse. Instead, try using a cold compress or taking an anti-itch medication to help relieve the itch.

By following these tips, you can help to alleviate itchy skin during the winter and keep your skin hydrated and healthy. If your itchy skin persists or is accompanied by other symptoms, such as a rash or redness, you should consult a healthcare professional for further evaluation and treatment.

