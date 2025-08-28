Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Palghar building collapse: 17 dead, rescue operation underway; builder arrested

After Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar turns greedy, evil, signs this pan-India film, says fans will be 'shocked, surprised'

As US tariffs kick in, ex-US diplomat blames 'unpredictable' American diplomacy for complicating India trade talks

'KISS Of Life...': Heart-Warming video of a turtle trying to pull back his fish friend in the water goes viral - WATCH

Bihar on high alert: Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist enter state via Nepal border ahead of assembly elections

What may happen if India does not buy Russian oil? What may be price of crude? Will it affect Western world, including US?

Sonu Sood sells his luxurious apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 8 crore

Meet man behind India's favourite rum brand Old Monk, how an army Brigadier turned it into cult classic

Ajwain water vs Chia seeds water: Which morning drink is more beneficial for weight loss? Key differences explained

Meet woman, who is perfect example of 'beauty with brain', left social media to clear UPSC exam, later became IFS officer with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar turns greedy, evil, signs this pan-India film, says fans will be 'shocked, surprised'

After BB 18, Shilpa Shirodkar turns greedy, evil, signs this pan-India film

As US tariffs kick in, ex-US diplomat blames 'unpredictable' American diplomacy for complicating India trade talks

Ex-US diplomat blames 'unpredictable' American diplomacy for complicating...

What may happen if India does not buy Russian oil? What may be price of crude? Will it affect Western world, including US?

What may happen if India does not buy Russian oil? Will it hit US economy?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Sonu Sood sells his luxurious apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 8 crore

Actor Sonu Sood sold his Mahalaxmi apartment in Lokhandwala Minerva, South Mumbai, for Rs 8.10 crore in August 2025. The 1,497 sq. ft. property, bought for Rs 5.16 crore in 2012, includes two parking spaces, showcasing rising demand for luxury real estate in Mumbai.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 01:53 PM IST

Sonu Sood sells his luxurious apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 8 crore
Sonu Sood sells his luxurious apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 8 crore
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has sold his luxury apartment in Mahalaxmi, South Mumbai, for Rs 8.10 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The deal was finalized in August 2025.

Details of Sonu Sood’s apartment sale

The apartment sold by Sonu Sood is located in the premium Lokhandwala Minerva project in Mahalaxmi, one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential hubs. The property has a carpet area of 1,247 sq. ft. (116 sq. m.) and a built-up area of 1,497 sq. ft. (139.07 sq. m.).

The sale also includes two car parking spaces, adding value to the transaction. The buyer paid Rs 48.60 lakh as stamp duty and Rs 30,000 as registration charges. Square Yards’ review of IGR records shows that Sood originally purchased the apartment in 2012 for Rs 5.16 crore, indicating significant appreciation in value over 13 years.

Mahalaxmi: A luxury real estate hub

Mahalaxmi is among South Mumbai’s most prestigious localities, known for its luxury skyscrapers, cultural landmarks, and proximity to prime business districts like Lower Parel, Worli, and Nariman Point. Properties here offer Arabian Sea views, the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, and upscale amenities, making it a hotspot for professionals and entrepreneurs.

Sonu Sood’s journey in cinema

Sonu Sood began his acting career in 1999 with Tamil films Kallazhagar and Nenjinile. He made his Hindi debut with Shaheed-E-Azam (2002) as Bhagat Singh. Over the years, he gained fame through films like Dabangg (2010) and Simmba (2018).

Beyond Bollywood, Sood has worked in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema, making him a well-known figure across multiple film industries. Apart from his acting career, he has also been praised for his humanitarian work during the COVID-19 pandemic, which elevated his popularity.

Luxury real estate in Mumbai

Sonu Sood’s recent sale of his Mahalaxmi apartment for Rs 8.10 crore highlights the rising demand for luxury real estate in South Mumbai. With property prices appreciating and demand soaring, Mahalaxmi continues to remain one of the city’s top luxury housing destinations.


ALSO READ: From Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat: Costliest homes of Bollywood stars that define luxury living

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Celebs look at Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mrunal Thakur to Ananya Panday, who wore what this festive season
    Celebs look at Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mrunal Thakur to Ananya Panday, who wore w
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 10 wishes, WhatsApp messages, status to celebrate Ganpati Bappa
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 10 wishes, messages to celebrate Ganpati Bappa
    After slamming Gautam Gambhir, ex-India star claims unfair treatment under former captain MS Dhoni, says 'He never liked...'
    After slamming Gautam Gambhir, ex-India star claims unfair treatment under Dhoni
    Jammu and Kashmir Cloudburst: Massive cloudburst in Doda district, over 3 dead
    Jammu and Kashmir Cloudburst: Massive cloudburst in Doda district
    Amid divorce rumours with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja bags maiden show as judge in Farah Khan's...
    Amid divorce rumours with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja bags maiden show as judge in...
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
    Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
    Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
    Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
    Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE