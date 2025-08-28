Sonu Sood sells his luxurious apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 8 crore

Palghar building collapse: 17 dead, rescue operation underway; builder arrested
LIFESTYLE
Actor Sonu Sood sold his Mahalaxmi apartment in Lokhandwala Minerva, South Mumbai, for Rs 8.10 crore in August 2025. The 1,497 sq. ft. property, bought for Rs 5.16 crore in 2012, includes two parking spaces, showcasing rising demand for luxury real estate in Mumbai.
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has sold his luxury apartment in Mahalaxmi, South Mumbai, for Rs 8.10 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The deal was finalized in August 2025.
The apartment sold by Sonu Sood is located in the premium Lokhandwala Minerva project in Mahalaxmi, one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential hubs. The property has a carpet area of 1,247 sq. ft. (116 sq. m.) and a built-up area of 1,497 sq. ft. (139.07 sq. m.).
The sale also includes two car parking spaces, adding value to the transaction. The buyer paid Rs 48.60 lakh as stamp duty and Rs 30,000 as registration charges. Square Yards’ review of IGR records shows that Sood originally purchased the apartment in 2012 for Rs 5.16 crore, indicating significant appreciation in value over 13 years.
Mahalaxmi is among South Mumbai’s most prestigious localities, known for its luxury skyscrapers, cultural landmarks, and proximity to prime business districts like Lower Parel, Worli, and Nariman Point. Properties here offer Arabian Sea views, the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, and upscale amenities, making it a hotspot for professionals and entrepreneurs.
Sonu Sood began his acting career in 1999 with Tamil films Kallazhagar and Nenjinile. He made his Hindi debut with Shaheed-E-Azam (2002) as Bhagat Singh. Over the years, he gained fame through films like Dabangg (2010) and Simmba (2018).
Beyond Bollywood, Sood has worked in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema, making him a well-known figure across multiple film industries. Apart from his acting career, he has also been praised for his humanitarian work during the COVID-19 pandemic, which elevated his popularity.
Sonu Sood’s recent sale of his Mahalaxmi apartment for Rs 8.10 crore highlights the rising demand for luxury real estate in South Mumbai. With property prices appreciating and demand soaring, Mahalaxmi continues to remain one of the city’s top luxury housing destinations.
