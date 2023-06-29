Sonam Kapoor represents India in Rohit Bal's floral print saree at UK PM Rishi Sunak's reception

Sonam Kapoor, known as a fashion icon in the Indian film industry, continues to make headlines with her impeccable style and elegance. She is set to represent India at the India Celebration Week reception hosted by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Sonam recently shared stunning glimpses of herself dressed up for the occasion on her Instagram handle.

The actress looked mesmerizing in a pastel green floral printed organza saree designed by renowned Indian designer Rohit Bal. She complemented her look with a floor-length white coat adorned with matching floral prints. Sonam completed her ensemble with a red potli bag, adding a vibrant touch to her outfit.

Sonam exuded elegance with her sleek, straight hair styled in a side-parting. Her makeup was subtle, featuring a nude base, well-defined eyebrows, striking lashes, and highlighted cheekbones. A touch of light blush enhanced her look, while a crimson red lip shade made a bold statement. Statement red earrings and stylish rings added to the overall allure of her appearance.

This is not the first time Sonam Kapoor has received such esteemed invitations. Just a month ago, she was invited to King Charles III's coronation concert, where she represented her country with grace. For that event, she chose an off-shoulder white gown designed by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead, further establishing her presence as a fashion icon.

Sonam Kapoor's consistent recognition and invitations to prestigious events highlight her contribution to the Indian film industry and her ability to make India proud with her remarkable style and presence.