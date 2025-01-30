The Piaget Limelight Gala Precious Rainbow is a limited edition watch made from 18K rose gold.

Sonam Kapoor is known for her love for luxury, and her latest accessory is a perfect example. The actress recently showed off the stunning Piaget Limelight Gala Precious Rainbow watch, which is not only beautiful but also a true symbol of luxury. The watch is covered in sparkling diamonds and colourful gemstones, making it an eye-catching piece.

The Piaget Limelight Gala Precious Rainbow is a limited edition watch made from 18K rose gold. The bezel is decorated with brilliant-cut diamonds, sapphires, and tsavorite stones, creating a beautiful rainbow effect. The bracelet has an elegant hand-engraved finish that adds to the watch's charm.

As you might expect from such a luxurious piece, the price of the Piaget Limelight Gala Precious Rainbow is quite high. The watch costs Rs 94.49 lakh, which reflects its incredible design and craftsmanship. Sonam wore this expensive timepiece at Paris Fashion Week, where she paired it with an all-white look from Elie Saab's Fall 2024 Couture collection.

Her look was styled by her sister, Rhea Kapoor, and included an ivory knit sweater, matching skirt, and a wool trench coat. She completed the outfit with white leather boots, gold earrings, and of course, the Piaget watch. Her soft waves, minimal makeup, and a hint of glamour made the watch stand out even more.

