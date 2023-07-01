Sonam Kapoor dons luxe saree at India Global Forum in London; pic goes viral

Actress and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor recently made an appearance at the India Global Forum fireside chat in London, held at the Nehru Centre on South Audley Street. Sonam shared her stunning outfit for the event on Instagram, showcasing a regal look in a luxurious saree designed by Pankaj S Heritage. This brand is dedicated to reviving the rich heritage of Indian textiles by creating museum-quality fabrics.

Sonam's saree, called "Van Vaibhav" or "Splendor of the Forest," features intricate gold and bronze Gulkari or Ektaar embroidery. The embroidery is crafted using real silver and gold wires, along with 108 colors of Resham, a type of silk thread, in Srinagar. The base textile is Dhakai Tissue from Murshidabad, Bengal, while the border is made of real Zari Kora woven in Varanasi.

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures of her resplendent saree with the caption, "Went for the India global forum fireside chat with dearest @authoramish at the gorgeous Nehru Centre at South Audley street. Representing in a lovely saree by a talented designer @pankai_s_heritage." Sonam's sister, Rhea Kapoor, styled her for the event. Celebrity stylist Bidipto Das also posted Sonam's images in the regal look and shared all the intricate details which created the star's six yards. Read all the details below.

The saree is adorned with exquisite details that depict a forest scene, including lush greenery, birds, and animals. Sonam paired the saree with a round-neck blouse that also featured a forest-inspired panorama. To complete her traditional ensemble, she draped an animal print shawl elegantly over her shoulder.

Sonam accessorized her look with emerald drop earrings, statement gold rings, and high heels. Her hair was styled in a sleek bun parted in the center, and she opted for a smoky eyeshadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara, defined brows, mauve lip shade, blushed cheekbones, and a radiant highlighter to add the perfect finishing touches.

Sonam Kapoor's impeccable sense of style and attention to detail in this ensemble truly showcased her fashion prowess and made her a standout at the event.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor represents India in Rohit Bal's floral print saree at UK PM Rishi Sunak's reception