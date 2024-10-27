Sonam Kapoor showcased her status as Bollywood's fashion icon at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's annual Diwali party.

At Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's annual Diwali celebration, Sonam Kapoor once again proved herself as a fashion icon in Bollywood. She turned heads in a striking rust lehenga crafted from crushed khadi, which she paired with a matching dupatta. Notably, her blouse was made from clay, reflecting her dedication to sustainable fashion.

The lehenga featured a beautifully pleated ghera with a broad gold gota-work border, and the matching dupatta draped elegantly over her shoulders. The highlight of her ensemble was a body ornament made from Karnataka red soil and Multani clay, designed by The Vernacular Modern, showcasing her deep connection to nature.

Sonam completed her look with layered accessories, including a vintage gold emerald choker and a longer beaded emerald necklace. Her earrings sparkled with diamonds and emeralds, and she wore tasteful rings that added a touch of glamour.

Her hair, styled in soft waves, complemented her radiant makeup, which featured a bronzed glow, highlighted cheekbones, and a subtle rose-brown lip. Her nude manicure and traditional Karwa Chauth mehendi added to her festive vibe.