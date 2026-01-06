Sonam Bajwa serves bold look, redefines glamour in black dress; see pics

UP SIR Draft List: 2.89 crore voters removed from draft electoral roll, know how to check your name here
LIFESTYLE
Sonam Bajwa stuns in a bold black dress, redefining modern glamour with minimal styling, striking details, and confident elegance.
Sonam Bajwa once again proves why she is a true style icon with her latest fashion appearance. The actor recently stunned fans by stepping out in a striking black dress that perfectly blends boldness, elegance, and confidence.
The highlight of Sonam Bajwa’s look is her black dress. Designed in a body-hugging silhouette, the outfit beautifully accentuates her curves while maintaining a refined charm. The plunging neckline adds a touch of drama, making the look sultry without appearing overdone. What truly elevates the outfit are the cut-out details running down the front, adding intrigue and depth to the overall design.
Another striking feature of the outfit is its fabric. The material creates a soft shimmer that enhances its evening appeal. The gentle shine adds richness to the look while keeping it elegant.