Sonam Bajwa serves bold look, redefines glamour in black dress; see pics

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

UP SIR Draft List: 2.89 crore voters removed from draft electoral roll, know how to check your name here

Why has Mukesh Ambani's Reliance share fallen today? RIL stock slips nearly 5% after...

Chinese President Xi Jinping criticises US over ongoing tensions with Venezuela: ‘Unilateral, bullying actions’

Viral video: Nita Ambani stuns in rose-pink saree at World Cup winners’ felicitation ceremony, netizens react

Who is Mohammed Shami's brother Mohammed Kaif, summoned by EC due to..., plays cricket for…

Thief gets stuck in kitchen exhaust fan while attempting robbery in Rajasthan's Kota, watch viral video

Tata search for new Air India CEO: What is Campbell Wilson's salary? Got massive jump in 2025, but 60% linked to airline's...

Stranger Things 'Conformity Gate': Fans speculate on secret episode after Season 5 Vol 2 grand finale

'Instead of fixing his flaws...': Sanjay Manjrekar slams Virat Kohli for walking away from Test cricket

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted together at Hyderabad airport, amid wedding rumours: See viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik says Ranveer Singh deserves more recognition: 'Akshaye has created iconic character but...'

Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik says Ranveer Singh deserves more recognition

Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics

Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress

Viral video: Nita Ambani stuns in rose-pink saree at World Cup winners’ felicitation ceremony, netizens react

Nita Ambani stuns in rose-pink saree at World Cup winners’ felicitation ceremony

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics

Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress

AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here are 7 lesser-known facts

AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here

OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Sonam Bajwa serves bold look, redefines glamour in black dress; see pics

Sonam Bajwa stuns in a bold black dress, redefining modern glamour with minimal styling, striking details, and confident elegance.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 04:00 PM IST

Sonam Bajwa serves bold look, redefines glamour in black dress; see pics
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sonam Bajwa once again proves why she is a true style icon with her latest fashion appearance. The actor recently stunned fans by stepping out in a striking black dress that perfectly blends boldness, elegance, and confidence.

Sonam Bajwa’s black dress makes a strong statement

The highlight of Sonam Bajwa’s look is her black dress. Designed in a body-hugging silhouette, the outfit beautifully accentuates her curves while maintaining a refined charm. The plunging neckline adds a touch of drama, making the look sultry without appearing overdone. What truly elevates the outfit are the cut-out details running down the front, adding intrigue and depth to the overall design.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Texture and details steal the spotlight

Another striking feature of the outfit is its fabric. The material creates a soft shimmer that enhances its evening appeal. The gentle shine adds richness to the look while keeping it elegant.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik says Ranveer Singh deserves more recognition: 'Akshaye has created iconic character but...'
Dhurandhar actor Naveen Kaushik says Ranveer Singh deserves more recognition
UP SIR Draft List: 2.89 crore voters removed from draft electoral roll, know how to check your name here
UP SIR Draft List: 2.89 crore voters removed from draft electoral roll, know how
Why has Mukesh Ambani's Reliance share fallen today? RIL stock slips nearly 5% after...
Why has Mukesh Ambani's Reliance share fallen today? RIL stock slips nearly 5%
Chinese President Xi Jinping criticises US over ongoing tensions with Venezuela: ‘Unilateral, bullying actions’
Chinese President Xi Jinping criticises US over ongoing tensions with Venezuela
Viral video: Nita Ambani stuns in rose-pink saree at World Cup winners’ felicitation ceremony, netizens react
Nita Ambani stuns in rose-pink saree at World Cup winners’ felicitation ceremony
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress
AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here are 7 lesser-known facts
AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement