Sonal Chauhan wraps sexy bikini bottom with ultra expensive scarf in viral photos, check unbelievable price

Sonal Chauhan, an actress, made her Bollywood film debut in Jannat, costarring Emraan Hashmi, in 2008. She has since appeared in a number of Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil films. Due to her gorgeous appearance and lean body, she has a sizable fan base. Her social media is flooded with amazing images and videos, and comments are all over her timeline. The gorgeous recently flew to Goa to celebrate her birthday.

Sonal Chauhan gave some major style goals in her low-key birthday photos, which saw her relaxing on a beach and having some me-time. She was wearing a white stunning bikini set and then transformed the brown Christian Dior worth Rs 40,000 sarong into a halter top by wrapping it around her waist. See her gorgeous birthday photos here:



Few people are aware that she was named Miss World Tourism 2005 in Miri, Malaysia's Sarawak state, making history as the first Indian to win the title.

She appeared alongside Akkineni Nagarjuna in "The Ghost" in 2022, which was their first on-screen pairing. Praveen Sattaru directed the fast-paced action comedy. A significant section of the film was filmed in Dubai, and on-set photos of the two dressed as intimidating cops went popular on social media. She also appeared in Anil Ravipudi's F3: Fun and Frustration.

It's interesting to note that she will now appear in the mega-budget mythological drama Adipurush, which also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage in the key parts.