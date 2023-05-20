Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Sonal Chauhan wraps sexy bikini bottom with ultra expensive scarf in viral photos, check unbelievable price

Sonal Chauhan gave some major style goals in her low-key birthday photos, which saw her relaxing on a beach and having some me-time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 06:53 PM IST

Sonal Chauhan wraps sexy bikini bottom with ultra expensive scarf in viral photos, check unbelievable price
Sonal Chauhan wraps sexy bikini bottom with ultra expensive scarf in viral photos, check unbelievable price

Sonal Chauhan, an actress, made her Bollywood film debut in Jannat, costarring Emraan Hashmi, in 2008. She has since appeared in a number of Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil films. Due to her gorgeous appearance and lean body, she has a sizable fan base. Her social media is flooded with amazing images and videos, and comments are all over her timeline. The gorgeous recently flew to Goa to celebrate her birthday. 

Sonal Chauhan gave some major style goals in her low-key birthday photos, which saw her relaxing on a beach and having some me-time. She was wearing a white stunning bikini set and then transformed the brown Christian Dior worth Rs 40,000 sarong into a halter top by wrapping it around her waist. See her gorgeous birthday photos here: 

347277539-573795908226012-2548210142925814733-n-1
opec vessel crossword

347224171-235177709129881-1247969511394763874-n

opec vessel crossword

347524228-794786492083363-6829858591131441876-n
opec vessel crossword

Few people are aware that she was named Miss World Tourism 2005 in Miri, Malaysia's Sarawak state, making history as the first Indian to win the title.

She appeared alongside Akkineni Nagarjuna in "The Ghost" in 2022, which was their first on-screen pairing. Praveen Sattaru directed the fast-paced action comedy. A significant section of the film was filmed in Dubai, and on-set photos of the two dressed as intimidating cops went popular on social media. She also appeared in Anil Ravipudi's F3: Fun and Frustration.

It's interesting to note that she will now appear in the mega-budget mythological drama Adipurush, which also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage in the key parts. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
In pics: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan give fashion goals in glamorous outfits
From Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan to Dinesh Karthik: Indian cricketers who married outside their religion
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K makes debut on Cannes red carpet in princess gown, proud dad reacts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.