LIFESTYLE

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s luxury sea-facing apartment has 'conversation pit', modern interiors, 'dream bike' in living room

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s luxury sea-facing apartment beautifully features a conversation pit, artistic interiors, and Zaheer’s dream bike centrepiece.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 05:21 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s luxury sea-facing apartment has 'conversation pit', modern interiors, 'dream bike' in living room
TRENDING NOW

Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have moved into their luxurious new sea-facing apartment, a home that holds deep sentimental value for both of them. The duo, who tied the knot in June 2024, had purchased this property long before their wedding, making it one of their first major investments together.

In a recent Instagram post, Sonakshi shared cosy glimpses of their home with the heartfelt caption, 'Feels like home.' Fans were quick to notice how the interiors perfectly reflect the couple’s personalities.

A home that blends two worlds

The space features a soft base of whites and beige tones contrasted with bold pops of colour, reflecting the duo’s distinct yet complementary styles.

Untitled-design-14A highlight that instantly catches the eye is Zaheer’s prized bike, displayed proudly in the middle of their living room. This centrepiece is not just decor but a lifelong dream come true for Zaheer. 'This was Zaheer’s dream since he was a child,' shared Sonakshi.

Design that speaks of personality

Every corner of the couple’s home has been thoughtfully curated. The living area features a large dragonfly wall art piece, symbolising transformation and new beginnings, while mirrors of different shapes add depth and openness to the room.

Untitled-design-16Adding a personal touch, a dedicated wall in the living room displays framed photographs that capture some of Sonakshi and Zaheer’s most cherished memories, from travel snapshots to family celebrations.

Untitled-design-13One of the most talked-about features of their apartment is the conversation pit in the balcony area. This cosy seating space, seen earlier in Sonakshi’s YouTube vlog, is designed for intimate gatherings and quiet evenings overlooking the sea.

A touch of warmth and tradition

Untitled-design-15Sonakshi and Zaheer recently gave their new home a festive glow, decorating it with fresh flowers and lights, blending Diwali cheer with the joy of a housewarming.

Rustic elegance in details

Untitled-design-17Sonakshi’s washroom stands out for its unique blend of rustic and modern aesthetics. The space features a stacked stone wall, wooden-framed mirror, and earthy textures, creating a natural yet elegant atmosphere.

