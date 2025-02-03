Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has sold her apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for Rs. 22.50 crore, according to reports. The actress

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has sold her apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for Rs. 22.50 crore, according to reports. The actress

According to Square Yards, the property sold by Sinha is located at 81 Aureate, a project by MJ Shah Group, spread across 4.48 acres and featuring 4 BHK apartments. The apartment reportedly has a carpet area of 391.2 sq. m. (~4,211 sq. ft.) and a built-up area of 430.32 sq. m. (~4,632 sq. ft.). It also includes three car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 1.35 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

A total of 8 transactions amounting to a gross transaction value of Rs. 76 crore were registered with IGR in 81 Aureate between February 2024 and January 2025, according to the Square Yards Project Data Intelligence report. Currently, the average resale property price for a 4BHK in the project stands at Rs. 51,636 per sq.ft. while the average monthly asking rent is Rs. 8.5 lakh.

Reports revealed that the same apartment was bought by Sonakshi Sinha in March 2020 for Rs. 14.0 crore and was recently sold for Rs. 22.50 crore, reflecting a 61% appreciation in value since the purchase. Notably, Sinha owns one more apartment in 81 Aureate, as per IGR property registration records.

Bandra’s proximity to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai’s key commercial hub, makes it an attractive residential option for corporate executives and business owners seeking minimal commute times. Connectivity is a major advantage, with the Western Express Highway, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, international airport, and the upcoming metro enhancing accessibility. Bollywood stars such as Suniel Shetty, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, along with sports personalities like KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, have also acquired properties in this neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi recently played the dual characters of courtesan mother and daughter in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Heeramandi.