In her latest Instagram reel, Sonakshi Sinha ditches the glam and embraces a refreshingly simple nighttime skincare routine. Titled 'Get UNREADY with me,' the video offers a candid glimpse into her minimalist approach to self-care.

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is known for her on-screen glamour, but in a recent Instagram reel titled 'Get UNREADY with me,' she showcases a more relatable side. The video, shared on May 15, 2025, reveals her straightforward nighttime skincare routine, which she humorously labels as a 'lazy girl skincare routine.'

In the reel, Sonakshi begins by removing her makeup, emphasising the importance of letting the skin breathe. She then proceeds with a simple cleansing routine, avoiding the complexity of multi-step regimens. This approach resonates with many who seek effective yet uncomplicated skincare solutions.

Sonakshi’s candidness extends beyond this reel. In previous interviews, she has shared her preference for natural skincare remedies, often incorporating ingredients like aloe vera, jojoba, and almond oil into her routine. She credits her mother for introducing her to these organic beauty practices, highlighting a generational appreciation for natural skincare.

The reel has garnered significant attention, amassing over 150,000 likes and hundreds of comments within a week of posting. Fans appreciate her authenticity and the relatable content that deviates from the often unattainable beauty standards portrayed in the media.

Sonakshi’s 'Get UNREADY with me' reel serves as a reminder that effective skincare doesn’t have to be elaborate. Her approach encourages viewers to embrace simplicity and authenticity in their self-care routines.