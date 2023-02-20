Somvati Amavasya 2023: Know significance, shubh muhrat, puja vidhi and more (file photo)

Somvati Amavasya 2023: Amavasya is the new moon day, and when it falls on a Monday, it is called Somvati Amavasya. The first Somvati Amavasya of this year is being observed on February 20. The day has special significance in Hinduism. On this special day, Lord Shiva is worshipped.

Somvati Amavasya significance

On the auspicious day of Somvati Amavasya, many devotees pray to Lord Shiva. Besides, many also worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on this day. According to Hindu beliefs, by taking a bath in the Ganges on this day, the blessings of the ancestors are received.

Somvati Amavasya Shubh Mahurat:

Phalgun, Krishna Amavasya starting time - February 19, 04:18 pm.

Phalgun, Krishna Amavasya ends - February 20, 12:35 pm.

Somvati Amavasya rituals

On this day, devotees wake up early morning and take bath in a lake or river. And, if this is not feasible, one must mix Gangajal in bathing water. After that, one should offer Arghya to the Sun.

Somvati Amavasya puja vidhi

According to Hindu mythology, it's advised to light a lamp in the temple after taking a bath and then offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.

Devotees should also meditate by chanting religious scriptures as much as possible on this day and make offerings and donations too. Married women can observe fast on this day and offer prayers to the banyan tree for the healthier and longer life of their husbands, as per Hindu rituals.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on general beliefs and information)