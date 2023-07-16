Somavati Amavasya 2023: July 17 or 18? Know tithi, muhurat, significance, rituals, more

Somvati Amavasya is the Amavasya that falls on Monday. Amavasya holds great religious and spiritual significance for the Hindu people. Amavasya that occurs during Shravan month is called Shravana Aavasya. As per the Drik Panchang, Somvati Amavasya will be observed on Monday (July 17).

Somvati Amavasya 2023: Tithi, muhurat

Amavasya Tithi begins: July 16, 2023-- 10:08 pm

Amavasya Tithi ends- July 18, 2023-- 12:01 am

Somvati Amavasya: Significance

Somvati Amavasya holds great value when falls on Shravana month in the Hindu scriptures. Many people conduct Pitra Tarpan and Pitra puja on this day for the peace of their forefathers.

Somvati Amavasya 2023: Rituals