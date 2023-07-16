Headlines

Somavati Amavasya 2023: July 17 or 18? Know tithi, muhurat, significance, rituals, more

Somvati Amavasya is the Amavasya that falls on Monday. Amavasya holds great religious and spiritual significance for the Hindu people. Amavasya that occurs during Shravan month is called Shravana Aavasya. As per the Drik Panchang, Somvati Amavasya will be observed on Monday (July 17). 

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 09:16 PM IST

Somvati Amavasya is the Amavasya that falls on Monday. Amavasya holds great religious and spiritual significance for the Hindu people. Amavasya that occurs during Shravan month is called Shravana Aavasya. As per the Drik Panchang, Somvati Amavasya will be observed on Monday (July 17). 

Somvati Amavasya 2023: Tithi, muhurat 

  • Amavasya Tithi begins: July 16, 2023-- 10:08 pm
  • Amavasya Tithi ends- July 18, 2023-- 12:01 am

Somvati Amavasya: Significance 

Somvati Amavasya holds great value when falls on Shravana month in the Hindu scriptures. Many people conduct Pitra Tarpan and Pitra puja on this day for the peace of their forefathers. 

Read: Second Sawan Somwar: Foods to eat during the Shravan fast

Somvati Amavasya 2023: Rituals 

  • Wake up early and take a holy bath.
  • Some people hold Pitra puja at home.
  • Special meal is prepared
  • The male members of the family perform all the ancestral rites to offer peace to their deceased family members. 
  • Conducting Hawan, yajna and bhoj is highly auspicious. 
  • Donate food, clothes and Dakshina to brahmin or priests. 
  • People must worship Peepal tree on this particular day.

