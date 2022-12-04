Som Pradosh Vrat 2022: Know everything about this auspicious fast

Photo: Pixabay

Pradosh Vrat is observed on the Trayodashi date of each Paksha. Pradosh Vrat has special significance in Hinduism. This time this auspicious date is on December 5, Monday. Som Pradosh Vrat is called Bhaum Pradosh Vrat because it falls on Tuesday, and of Pradosh Tithi falls on Monday. Worshipping Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati on this day gives relief from all troubles. Along with this, this fast is kept for the wish of getting a child.

Significance of Som Pradosh Vrat

According to astrologers, the people who observe Pradosh Vrat never face defeat in their life and Shiva's grace always remains on them. It is believed that during the Pradosh period, Lord Shiva dances in the Rajat Bhawan of Mount Kailash and at that time all the gods and goddesses praise his virtues. In such a situation, whoever worships Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati at this time, all his desired wishes are fulfilled and the person becomes free from the cycle of birth and death. Som Pradosh Vrat is related to the Moon and keeping fast on this day strengthens the position of the Moon in the horoscope. With the auspicious effect of this fast, the obstacle in any work goes away.

Pradosh Kaal

Bholenath's Abhishek, Rudrabhishek and Shringar have special importance on the day of Som Pradosh Vrat. On this day, worship done with a true heart during the Pradosh period gives special results. Pradosh Kaal is the time when sunset is taking place and the time before nightfall is called Pradosh Kaal. That is, the period from 45 minutes before sunset to 45 minutes after sunset is called Pradosh Kaal.

Som Pradosh Vrat auspicious time

Som Pradosh Vrat - December 5, 2022 day Monday

Beginning of Trayodashi Tithi - December 5, morning 05:57 am

End of Trayodashi Tithi - December 6, 06:46 in the morning

Puja auspicious time - December 5, 05:33 to 08:15

Things to follow on Som Pradosh Vrat