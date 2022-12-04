Search icon
Som Pradosh Vrat 2022: Know everything about this auspicious fast

Here are the things that should be kept in mind while worshipping during Pradosh Vrat so that all our obstacles get over and there is always happiness

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 10:12 PM IST

Photo: Pixabay

Pradosh Vrat is observed on the Trayodashi date of each Paksha. Pradosh Vrat has special significance in Hinduism. This time this auspicious date is on December 5, Monday. Som Pradosh Vrat is called Bhaum Pradosh Vrat because it falls on Tuesday, and of Pradosh Tithi falls on Monday. Worshipping Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati on this day gives relief from all troubles. Along with this, this fast is kept for the wish of getting a child. 

Significance of Som Pradosh Vrat

According to astrologers, the people who observe Pradosh Vrat never face defeat in their life and Shiva's grace always remains on them. It is believed that during the Pradosh period, Lord Shiva dances in the Rajat Bhawan of Mount Kailash and at that time all the gods and goddesses praise his virtues. In such a situation, whoever worships Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati at this time, all his desired wishes are fulfilled and the person becomes free from the cycle of birth and death. Som Pradosh Vrat is related to the Moon and keeping fast on this day strengthens the position of the Moon in the horoscope. With the auspicious effect of this fast, the obstacle in any work goes away.

Pradosh Kaal

Bholenath's Abhishek, Rudrabhishek and Shringar have special importance on the day of Som Pradosh Vrat. On this day, worship done with a true heart during the Pradosh period gives special results. Pradosh Kaal is the time when sunset is taking place and the time before nightfall is called Pradosh Kaal. That is, the period from 45 minutes before sunset to 45 minutes after sunset is called Pradosh Kaal.

Som Pradosh Vrat auspicious time

Som Pradosh Vrat - December 5, 2022 day Monday
Beginning of Trayodashi Tithi - December 5, morning 05:57 am
End of Trayodashi Tithi - December 6, 06:46 in the morning
Puja auspicious time - December 5, 05:33 to 08:15

Things to follow on Som Pradosh Vrat

  • The couple desiring to have a child should fast together on Som Pradosh and anoint the Shivling with Panchgavya. By doing this you will get good news soon.
  • To get rid money related problems and progress your in career, offa er garland of flowers on Shivling after anointing with milk. By doing this, Shiva's grace is soon attained. It is believed that Mahadev is also pleased by doing this.
  • For happiness and prosperity in the family, anoint the Shivling with cow's milk and chant its mantras. By doing this, happiness and peace will remain in the family and mutual love will remain.
  • To get rid of diseases, anoint Shivling with cow's ghee and offer Bela flowers or Harsingar flowers. By doing this, happiness-wealth increases and health is attained.
  • To get rid of obstacles and problems, worship Lord Shiva during the Pradosh period. Mix black sesame in water and offer it on Shivling and also donate black sesame. By doing this all the obstacles are removed and one gets freedom from Pitra Dosha.
