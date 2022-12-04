Som Pradosh Vrat 2022: Date, shubh muhurat and rituals of the festival

Representational image

Som Pradosh Vrat has special significance in Hinduism and Lord Shiva and his family are worshipped on this day. Pradosh Vrat means that on this day worship is done in the evening and people fast to please Bholenath. By observing Som Pradosh fast, all the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled and they get rid of the sorrows in life. This fast is observed every month on Trayodashi Tithi.

Som Pradosh Vrat 2022: Date and shubh muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, Som Pradosh Vrat is observed every month on the Trayodashi date of Shukla Paksha. Trayodashi's date of Marshisha month is on December 5, 2022, and on this day Som Pradosh Vrat will be observed. The auspicious time for worship will start at 5.47 am on December 5 and will continue till 6.47 am the next day on December 6. But keep in mind that Som Pradosh Vrat is worshipped during Pradosh Kaal and hence it is more auspicious to worship in the evening.

Som Pradosh 2022: Fasting rituals

On the day of Som Pradosh Vrat, wake up early in the morning, take bath etc. and take water in your hand and take a vow. After this, clean the temple and sprinkle Ganges water. Then worship Lord Shiva and include belpatra, akshat, and incense sticks in the worship material. Apply sandalwood tilak to Lord Shiva and vermilion tilak to Mother Parvati. Then in the evening after sunset, light a lamp of ghee in front of Shiva and chant the mantra Om Namah Shivay. After this, read and listen to the story of Som Pradosh Vrat. Because the fast is considered incomplete without a story.