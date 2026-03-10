Solo weddings, dinners: Behind modernity and bustling cities, why is Japan facing a loneliness crisis?

Japan is considered as one of the most developed countries in the world and has some of the world’s most populated urban areas. However, behind this progress lies a dark reality: Loneliness. Work-life imbalance and high suicide rates are some of the signs highlighting the crisis.

Social life has been slowly decreased as a major portion of people are living, eating and struggling alone without close social circles. When this becomes extreme, some even go to the extent of completely moving away from society, a phenomenon known as Hikikomori.

A place where the concept of Ikigai, purpose of being, was born, isolation is slowly taking over.

Govt’s efforts

The problem has become highly concerning to the government of Japan to consider loneliness as a national issue and treat it .

In 2021, the government appointed Tetsushi Sakamoto as the country’s first minister for tackling loneliness and isolation. The government’s action came after reports of high suicide cases and social withdrawal during the pandemic.

According to some international media outlets, the Japanese government also set up a separate Loneliness and Isolation Countermeasures Office to study the issue and coordinate responses. Through the efforts of the government, loneliness made a public concern and a serious societal issue rather than been seen as a private problem.

Japan’s solo culture

With loneliness now prevalent in major cities of the Asian country, the concept of “solo culture,” is rising. This culture denotes a solo lifestyle where the majority of the usually acts done with others are conducted alone. In Japan, this is called Ohitorisama, that is, “doing things by oneself.”

This lifestyle has given birth to a trend as part of which this is being adapted in various ways: Eating alone in restaurants as they have a sitting alone feature for solo diners, Karaoke businesses offering private booths to sing alone, and travel agencies have started designing solo tour packages for solo travellers.

Some wedding organising companies have even started offering solo wedding packages, where individuals can dress in wedding attire and have professional photoshoots without a partner.