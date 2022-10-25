Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Solar eclipse: Where to watch Surya Grahan in Rajasthan's Jaipur? List of temples closed in Telangana, timings in Nagpur

Solar eclipse 2022: Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple will open on Wednesday in Telangana.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

Solar eclipse: Where to watch Surya Grahan in Rajasthan's Jaipur? List of temples closed in Telangana, timings in Nagpur
Solar Eclipse (File)

A partial solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) will be observed today across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Lucknow, Jaipur, and many other cities. However, the celestial event can't be observed in the northeastern part of the country.

The solar eclipse will also be observed in Telangana. According to reports, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta, Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Dharmapuri and Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple in Basar will remain closed in the state. 

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple will open on Wednesday. 

In Nagpur, the eclipse can be seen from 4.49 pm. In Bengaluru, the Surya Grahan will begin at 5.12 PM. In Chennai, it will begin at 5.14 pm. 

In Rajasthan's Jaipur, the solar eclipse can be seen at 4.30 pm.

The solar eclipse can be seen at Surya Mandir, Galta Gate hilltop, between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm. 

The event will be organised by the Rajasthan government's Department of Science and Technology free of cost.

A Google link form has been released for those interested.

They can fill in the form and participate in the event.

There will be experts present on this occasion to demonstrate and guide the sky gazers to use technology while watching the eclipse.

With inputs from PTI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
2022 Apple iPad Pro with M2 chip launched in India, take a look
Delhi: Vehicle owners without PUC certificate may face suspension of RC
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding
Remember Sridevi's daughter Navika Kotia from English Vinglish? Here's how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pollution update: Delhi, Noida's air quality index crosses 'very poor' mark
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.