Solar eclipse: Where to watch Surya Grahan in Rajasthan's Jaipur? List of temples closed in Telangana, timings in Nagpur

Oct 25, 2022

Solar Eclipse (File)

A partial solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) will be observed today across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Lucknow, Jaipur, and many other cities. However, the celestial event can't be observed in the northeastern part of the country.

The solar eclipse will also be observed in Telangana. According to reports, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta, Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Dharmapuri and Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple in Basar will remain closed in the state.

Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple will open on Wednesday.

In Nagpur, the eclipse can be seen from 4.49 pm. In Bengaluru, the Surya Grahan will begin at 5.12 PM. In Chennai, it will begin at 5.14 pm.

In Rajasthan's Jaipur, the solar eclipse can be seen at 4.30 pm.

The solar eclipse can be seen at Surya Mandir, Galta Gate hilltop, between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

The event will be organised by the Rajasthan government's Department of Science and Technology free of cost.

A Google link form has been released for those interested.

They can fill in the form and participate in the event.

There will be experts present on this occasion to demonstrate and guide the sky gazers to use technology while watching the eclipse.

