Solar eclipse 2022: What is Sutak Muhurat? timing, significance here

As the year's last solar eclipse set to begin, know timing and more about surya grahan sutak muhurat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

Surya grahan sutak muhurat 2022 | Photo: File

This year's last surya grahan or partial solar eclipse will occure today (October 25). The surya grahan is set to begin at 4:29 pm and it will be visible from the majority cities across the country.  Generally observed approximately 12 hours before the Surya Grahan, the surya grahan sutak time, according to Drik Panchang, started at 03:16 am and it will end at 05:42 pm. 

According to Hindu beliefs and traditions, the surya grahan sutak time is considered inauspicious and unlucky before the solar eclipse.

Read: Solar eclipse: 6 interesting myths and facts about the phenomenon

This solar eclipse will occure just one day after Diwali, and it is coinciding with Govardhan Puja. Due to the partial solar ecplise, this year's Govardhan puja has been delayed to be followed on October 26. 

The partial solar eclipse will be visible across the region including Europe, the Middle East, northern sections of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean on October 25, and it is advised that it is not looked at with the naked eye.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Visibility time for Surya Grahan 2022 in India

  • Delhi - 4.29 pm
  • Mumbai - 4.49 pm
  • Bangalore - 5.12 pm
  • Kolkata - 4.52 pm
  • Chennai - 5.14 pm
  • Bhopal - 4.42 pm
  • Hyderabad - 4.59 pm
  • Kanyakumari - 5.32 pm
