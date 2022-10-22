Search icon
Surya Grahan 2022: Partial solar eclipse to be witnessed one day after Diwali, here is the state-wise timing list

This year's last solar eclipse will be witnessed one day after Diwali. Check here the timing of state-wise sighting.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 06:53 PM IST

Solar eclipse 2022 | Photo: File

This year's last solar eclipse will be witnessed on October 25, just one day after Diwali 2022. This year the auspicious Hindu festival, Diwali, will be celebrated on October 24 followed by a partial solar eclipse that is likely to begin in India before sunset, in the afternoon on October 25.

The partial solar eclipse will be visible from most parts of the country except for Andaman and Nicobar islands and some parts of north-east India including Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, and Tamelong among other parts.

The eclipse will begin in the following parts at the following times:

  • Delhi - 4.29 pm
  • Mumbai - 4.49 pm
  • Bangalore - 5.12 pm
  • Kolkata - 4.52 pm
  • Chennai - 5.14 pm
  • Bhopal - 4.42 pm
  • Hyderabad - 4.59 pm
  • Kanyakumari - 5.32 pm

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, preventing the Earth's view of the sun either partially or totally. There are two types of Solar: Partial and Total. Partial eclipses also referred to as annular eclipses, leave a part of the sun visible. While a total eclipse is when the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon.

Govardhan Puja 2022: Date and time

While Govardhan Puja is commonly celebrated on the next day of Diwali, this year, due to the partial solar eclipse, Govardhan Puja has been delayed by a day. Considering the puja time for Govardhan puja would have fallen in the sutak time window which begins from early morning 3:14 am and continue till 5:40 pm on October 25, astrologers say it will now be done in the auspicious muhurat on October 26. 

 

 

