Solar eclipse October 2022: Why is surya grahan harmful for pregnant women, what one needs to do during eclipse

A solar eclipse, also known as a Surya Grahan, is an astronomical phenomenon that happens when the Moon moves in front of the Sun and completely or partially obscures its vision.

After Diwali, today, October 25, 2022, we will experience the final partial solar eclipse of the year. Aanshik Surya Grahan is another name for a partial solar eclipse, in which only a portion of the Sun will be obscured from view. While the eclipse will start before dusk in India and be visible from most locations, it will be viewable from Europe, the Urals and Western Siberia, Central Asia and Western Asia, and the northeast of Africa.

Although the solar eclipse, also known as the Surya Grahan, is an astronomical and natural phenomenon, it is thought to have some impact on people's life. It is very important from a cultural, religious, and astrological perspective. It could affect a person's health and well-being since it entails significant changes to the planetary movement or position of celestial bodies, such as the Sun and Moon. Pregnant ladies are included in this.

What effects does a solar eclipse pose on a pregnant lady?

The solar eclipse is thought to have a negative impact on pregnancy. Premature births or even abnormalities in the unborn child may result from exposure to the sun's damaging rays, thus pregnant women are recommended to stay indoors and prevent any contact with it. Although these rituals and beliefs lack any scientific support, they have been practised from the beginning of time, and because of this, they have become accepted norms in some areas and societies.

Some of the precautions that have been practised for centuries include the following:

What should a pregnant lady, as per traditions, follow during a solar eclipse:

- Stay inside and don't go out while the eclipse is occurring.

- Expectant ladies should chant mantras and stay awake.

- Pregnant women should take a bath as the eclipse ends to protect themselves from the Surya Grahan's harmful effects.

- Thick curtains should be drawn over the windows and doors to block the sun's rays from entering the room/house space.

What should not be done during a solar eclipse:

- Women who are expecting should abstain from eating while there is a solar eclipse.

- During the eclipse, pregnant women should refrain from using sharp objects.

- Avoid eating old food and engaging in unsafe activities that could result in harm.

- When there is a solar eclipse, avoid looking straight at the Sun since it could harm your eyes.

