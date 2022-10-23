Search icon
Solar Eclipse after Diwali 2022: When, where to watch, check city-wise duration

On October 25, the day after Diwali, most of India will be able to see the partial solar eclipse.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

A partial solar eclipse will be visible across the region including Europe, the Middle East, northern sections of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean on October 24, the day after Diwali, in India. It will start before dusk and can be seen over much of the nation. A solar eclipse shouldn't be seen with the naked eye, not even for a brief period. Your eyes could sustain major harm. In addition, a Solar Eclipse happens on a New Moon day when the Moon passes in front of the Sun and Earth and all three celestial bodies are in line. When the Moon partially obscures the solar disc, there is a partial solar eclipse.
 
When and where to watch the eclipse?
After Diwali on Tuesday, October 25, there will be a solar eclipse. Drik Panchang claims that this eclipse, a partial solar eclipse, will be seen starting at 4:29 p.m. The maximum eclipse time will be at 05:30 pm, and the eclipse will terminate with sunset at 05:42 pm. The eclipse would be 2022's second solar eclipse.
 
In India, the partial Solar Eclipse will be visible in almost all parts of the country, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Pune, Surat, Kanpur, Visakhapatnam, Patna, Ooty, Chandigarh, Ujjain, Varanasi, Mathura and a few more places. According to the Ministry of Earth Science, the solar eclipse will begin in India before sunset, in the afternoon. The end of the solar eclipse, however, won't be visible from India, the Ministry added.  (Also Read: Chhoti Diwali 2022 date, time: Puja shubh muhurat, significance of Narak Chaturdashi)
 
Here’s a list of few places where the eclipse will begin at this following time: 
  • Delhi - 4.29 pm
  • Mumbai - 4.49 pm
  • Bangalore - 5.12 pm
  • Kolkata - 4.52 pm
  • Chennai - 5.14 pm
  • Bhopal - 4.42 pm
  • Hyderabad - 4.59 pm
  • Kanyakumari - 5.32 pm
What is the duration of the Solar eclipse?
 
The partial solar eclipse will be seen in Gujarat's Dwarka for the longest period of time—1 hour and 45 minutes—and for the smallest period of time—12 minutes—in Kolkata, West Bengal. It will last for one hour and thirteen minutes in Delhi and one hour and twenty minutes in Mumbai, respectively. The partial eclipse will last 49 minutes in Hyderabad, 44 minutes in Bengaluru, 1 hour 5 minutes in Bhopal, 1 hour 18 minutes in Chandigarh, and 49 minutes in Chennai (31 minutes).
