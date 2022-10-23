Solar Eclipse after Diwali 2022: When, where to watch, check city-wise duration

Solar Eclipse after Diwali 2022: When and where to watch, check city-wise duration

A partial solar eclipse will be visible across the region including Europe, the Middle East, northern sections of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean on October 24, the day after Diwali, in India. It will start before dusk and can be seen over much of the nation. A solar eclipse shouldn't be seen with the naked eye, not even for a brief period. Your eyes could sustain major harm. In addition, a Solar Eclipse happens on a New Moon day when the Moon passes in front of the Sun and Earth and all three celestial bodies are in line. When the Moon partially obscures the solar disc, there is a partial solar eclipse.

When and where to watch the eclipse?

After Diwali on Tuesday, October 25, there will be a solar eclipse. Drik Panchang claims that this eclipse, a partial solar eclipse, will be seen starting at 4:29 p.m. The maximum eclipse time will be at 05:30 pm, and the eclipse will terminate with sunset at 05:42 pm. The eclipse would be 2022's second solar eclipse.

In India, the partial Solar Eclipse will be visible in almost all parts of the country, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Pune, Surat, Kanpur, Visakhapatnam, Patna, Ooty, Chandigarh, Ujjain, Varanasi, Mathura and a few more places. According to the Ministry of Earth Science, the solar eclipse will begin in India before sunset, in the afternoon. The end of the solar eclipse, however, won't be visible from India, the Ministry added.

Here’s a list of few places where the eclipse will begin at this following time:

Delhi - 4.29 pm

Mumbai - 4.49 pm

Bangalore - 5.12 pm

Kolkata - 4.52 pm

Chennai - 5.14 pm

Bhopal - 4.42 pm

Hyderabad - 4.59 pm

Kanyakumari - 5.32 pm

What is the duration of the Solar eclipse?