Solar Eclipse after Diwali 2022: Know surya grahan sutak timing, when to watch partial eclipse from India

Partial solar eclipse on October 25, day after Diwali (File photo)

Just one day after Diwali 2022, a partial solar eclipse will be visible from several Indian cities on October 25. The surya grahan is set to begin at dusk on Tuesday and will be visible from the majority cities across the country, according to experts.

The partial solar eclipse will be visible across the region including Europe, the Middle East, northern sections of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean on October 25, and it is advised that it is not looked at with the naked eye.

In India, the partial Solar Eclipse will be visible in almost all parts of the country, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Pune, Surat, Kanpur, Visakhapatnam, Patna, Ooty, Chandigarh, Ujjain, Varanasi, Mathura, and a few more places.

According to the Ministry of Earth Science, the solar eclipse will begin in India before sunset, in the afternoon. The end of the solar eclipse, however, won't be visible from India, the Ministry added.

Surya Grahan sutak time

The partial solar eclipse on October 25 will be the last solar eclipse visible in the year 2022. The surya grahan sutak time, according to Drik Panchang, will begin at 03:16 am and end at 05:42 pm. It is generally observed approximately 12 hours before the Surya Grahan.

According to Hindu beliefs and traditions, the surya grahan sutak time is considered inauspicious and unlucky before the solar eclipse.

Here’s a list of few places where the eclipse will begin at this following time:

Delhi - 4.29 pm

Mumbai - 4.49 pm

Bangalore - 5.12 pm

Kolkata - 4.52 pm

Chennai - 5.14 pm

Bhopal - 4.42 pm

Hyderabad - 4.59 pm

Kanyakumari - 5.32 pm

The longest period of time when the solar eclipse will be visible will be 1 hour and 45 minutes, from Gujarat’s Dwarka.

